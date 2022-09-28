Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
MLive.com
Tigers put 2 players on injured list, including rookie outfielder
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers put two players on the injured list before Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals. One of the injuries we knew about: Right-handed pitcher Matt Manning (right forearm strain) was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night after experiencing arm fatigue during his warmups.
msn.com
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB・
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday, according to the commissioner’s office. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. At lower levels, the clocks were at 18 seconds with runners. Big league nine-inning games are averaging 3:04 this season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Takes seat Wednesday
Rojas isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets. Rojas went just 2-for-18 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and a strikeout over the last five games, and he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale against the Mets. Jon Berti is shifting to shortstop while Charles Leblanc starts at second base.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will start Friday
Manager Buck Showalter said deGrom's next start will come Friday in the series opener against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. DeGrom was originally projected to start Saturday, but he will be moved up a day and go toe-to-toe with Atlanta's ace, Max Fried. DeGrom has faced Atlanta twice this season, allowing a combined five earned runs with 21 strikeouts over 12.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday
Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Starting Friday on short rest
Lyles is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. A rain delay limited Lyles to just two innings and 37 pitches in his last start Monday, so manager Brandon Hyde decided to give him the ball Friday on short rest. Given the short start his last time out, it's likely Lyles will not face any limitations in Friday's outing.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
Mets' Pete Alonso: Launches homer No, 40
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins. He got the Mets on the board by taking Pablo Lopez deep in the fourth inning, but the Mets were already in a 4-0 hole at that point. Alonso has homered in three straight games and five of the last seven, driving in an incredible 16 runs during that power surge, and in addition to now holding the franchise's single-season record for RBI at 131, the 27-year-old has recorded his second career campaign with at least 40 home runs.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Not starting Thursday
Siri is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Siri started the past seven games and will head to the bench after he went 4-for-24 with a home run, two RBI and two runs during that stretch. Manuel Margot will shift to center field while Randy Arozarena starts in right.
CBS Sports
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart
Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Now behind the plate for the Rays' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, Bethancourt appears to have overtaken Francisco Mejia as manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at catcher. Bethancourt is slashing .310/.310/.552 with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and six RBI through 18 games in September.
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Resting Wednesday
Peralta isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland. Peralta is getting a breather after he went 1-for-10 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over the last three games. Randy Arozarena will man left field and bat second.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Hader: Blows fourth save
Hader blew the save during Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning victory against the Dodgers, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. Hader entered in the top of the ninth to protect a one-run lead and surrendered a leadoff Trea Turner double on his first pitch. A subsequent error put runners on the corners and a two-out passed ball let Turner in to tie the game. The blown save is the 28-year-old's first since Aug. 9, as he continues to pitch to his potential this month despite the poor result Tuesday. Over nine contests dating back to Aug. 31, Hader has permitted one earned run on six baserunners while striking out nine across 8.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Eight shutout innings
Wilson allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six across eight scoreless innings Wednesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision. Wilson turned in his best outing of the season and struck out at least six batters for the first time since May 4 -- a span of 18 appearances. He induced 10 groundball outs and also generated 11 swinging strikes across 90 total pitches. Though he's pitched poorly for most of the season, Wilson owns a 3.90 ERA with a 23:8 K:BB across 30 frames and five starts in September.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Returning to baseball activities
Rodriguez (back) is slated to return to baseball activities Thursday and continues to aim for activation Monday when first eligible, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The news comes directly from general manager Jerry Dipoto, who's lending further credence to the possibility of Rodriguez missing the minimal amount of...
