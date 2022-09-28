ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Women fleeing domestic violence should never face homelessness

Re your report (Surge in ‘no-fault evictions’ prompts calls to renew UK-wide ban, 22 September), the government figures also showed that domestic abuse was the leading reason for homelessness for families with children, an issue also referred to in another report (Domestic abuse survivors at risk from councils’ failure to rehouse them, 23 September).
HOMELESS
BBC

Mother and baby home survivors' stories published: 'I was told I was going'

"I became pregnant and when my mother found out I was taken immediately to a doctor and within a very short period of time I found myself in a Good Shepherd mother-and-baby home." This is part of one woman's personal testimony about her experience of mother-and-baby homes in Northern Ireland.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate

A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
U.K.
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Victim whose chance encounter at the dentist led to the downfall of Melissa Caddick is set to break her silence in public for the first time

One of the few investors to receive their money back from fraudster Melissa Caddick is due to give evidence at her inquest. Dominique Ogilvie in August 2020 was waiting for a dental appointment when she had a chance encounter with Jennifer Porter, whose Australian Financial Services Licence Ms Caddick was illegally using as her own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The Edenfield Centre: MP criticises mental health unit bosses over abuse

An MP has condemned the "horrific" treatment of patients at one of the UK's largest mental health hospitals. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it showed a "failure...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Man, 20, to stand trial accused of murdering teenage sister

A man is to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his teenage sister by strangling her.Prosecutors allege that Connor Gibson assaulted Amber Gibson, 16, removed her clothing and repeatedly inflicted blunt force trauma to her head and body at Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on November 26, 2021.They allege that he compressed her neck with his hands and strangled her with intent to rape her.Gibson, also known as Connor Niven, is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of the bloodstained T-shirt and shorts he wore to commit the alleged crime, and phoning the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

