Yardbarker
Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever
Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
WATCH: Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris for American League record
Chasing history, the Aaron Judge home run watch continues. This past Thursday saw Judge come just a few feet away
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
Yardbarker
If Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Claims Batting Title, He'll Know Who To Thank
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is right behind New York Yankees' Aaron Judge to claim the American League Batting Title this season. If he can overtake the 6-foot-7 beast and grab the honor, he won't have to go far to thank those who aided him most. The Red Sox...
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
MLB・
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Triple Crown tracker: Stuck on 60 home runs, RBI title in jeopardy?
The New York Yankees clinched the American League East division title Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. But outfielder Aaron Judge remained stuck on 60 home runs and 128 RBI after going 0-for-1 with four walks at Rogers Centre. His batting average slipped to .314, but...
Projecting the Yankees starting outfield for the playoffs
The New York Yankees are less than two weeks away from participating in the 2022 playoffs. They finally locked down the No. 1 seed in the AL East after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, celebrating on the back of a Jameson Taillon gem. However, there are a...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CBS Sports
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday
Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Starting Friday on short rest
Lyles is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. A rain delay limited Lyles to just two innings and 37 pitches in his last start Monday, so manager Brandon Hyde decided to give him the ball Friday on short rest. Given the short start his last time out, it's likely Lyles will not face any limitations in Friday's outing.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Returning to baseball activities
Rodriguez (back) is slated to return to baseball activities Thursday and continues to aim for activation Monday when first eligible, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The news comes directly from general manager Jerry Dipoto, who's lending further credence to the possibility of Rodriguez missing the minimal amount of...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Mullins isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hit .265 with two homers, a triple, a double, nine RBI, six runs and a stolen base. Ryan McKenna will take his place in center field and lead off Wednesday.
