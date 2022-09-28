Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Macaleab Rich Commits to Kansas State
East St. Louis Senior High basketball standout Macaleab Rich has given a commitment to Kansas State University. The 6'6" 225-pound forward is the top returning player in the St. Louis metropolitan area. He made his official announcement on his Instagram account on Monday after, choosing the Wildcats over Missouri, Ole Miss and Illinois-Chicago.
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
St. Louis declares part of downtown a ‘Cardinals Clean Zone’
St. Louis officials met Tuesday afternoon as the city gets ready for what might be another long playoff run for the Cardinals.
Tickets costly for final home series, postseason after Cardinals clinch
Want to catch the Central Division Champion St. Louis Cardinals one more time (or possibly more) this season? Be prepared, it's going to cost you.
abritandasoutherner.com
St. Louis to Indianapolis – How to Enjoy an Amazing Road Trip
The heart of the United States offers an abundance of attractions that frequently fall under the radar but are well worth experiencing if you are planning a trip to this part of the country. Whether you are visiting the states of Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana or Illinois, there are ample opportunities to explore hidden gems that may inspire you to book a return trip in the future. Living in nearby Arkansas, we have had the opportunity to visit many of these, and we recently took a road trip from St. Louis to Indianapolis to see what gems we could stumble across along I-70.
St. Peters family comes close to catching Pujols 700th home run baseball
Albert Pujols recently achieved a level of greatness only three others in Major League Baseball history have matched as home run number 700 flew out into the dodger stadium seats Friday night. St. Peters native Julie Deters and her family were there to see it all. They were sitting in left field section 305. Home […]
timestribunenews.com
Troy PD and the Trucking community come together and convoy for the Special Olympics
The CIT Trucking Company held its fifth annual truck convoy for Special Olympics Illinois on Saturday, September 24. The trucks lined up at 4:15 p.m. on 2120 Liebler Road in front of the CIT Trucking building. There were 67 trucks, fire trucks, tow trucks, and assorted big rigs. Each $100 convoy participant donation includes the drive, goody bag, dinner, and a celebration.
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Shocked, sad, angry, upset: Catholic school leaders react to school closures
This week, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced that two Catholic high schools, St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain, are closing as part of their “All Things New” strategic plan.
Former St. Louisans share their experiences as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, the impacts were being felt up and down Florida's southwest coast. We hear from former St. Louisans in the storm's path.
KMOV
Lockdown lifted at Oakville High School
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police looked into the matter and nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies
The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
Columbia Missourian
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate: Discover a delicious St. Louis staple
Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”. The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”. Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate...
“It’s going to be devastating,” travelers flee Hurricane Ian’s path ahead of landfall
Travelers across the country and those arriving in St. Louis describe the challenging journey to escape Hurricane Ian’s path.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 30 to October 2
Check out GroveFest, Blacktober Fest, Donut Fest and more
wgel.com
United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility
United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
KMOV
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City, school says
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the school announced Tuesday evening. The school, which is located on S. Grand, said it was told of the decision by the...
Frat hazing University of Missouri student in court today
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the case of an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri.
