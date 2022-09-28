ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

St. Louis American

Macaleab Rich Commits to Kansas State

East St. Louis Senior High basketball standout Macaleab Rich has given a commitment to Kansas State University. The 6'6" 225-pound forward is the top returning player in the St. Louis metropolitan area. He made his official announcement on his Instagram account on Monday after, choosing the Wildcats over Missouri, Ole Miss and Illinois-Chicago.
MANHATTAN, KS
QSR Web

A&W to expand presence in Illinois

A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
abritandasoutherner.com

St. Louis to Indianapolis – How to Enjoy an Amazing Road Trip

The heart of the United States offers an abundance of attractions that frequently fall under the radar but are well worth experiencing if you are planning a trip to this part of the country. Whether you are visiting the states of Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana or Illinois, there are ample opportunities to explore hidden gems that may inspire you to book a return trip in the future. Living in nearby Arkansas, we have had the opportunity to visit many of these, and we recently took a road trip from St. Louis to Indianapolis to see what gems we could stumble across along I-70.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
timestribunenews.com

Troy PD and the Trucking community come together and convoy for the Special Olympics

The CIT Trucking Company held its fifth annual truck convoy for Special Olympics Illinois on Saturday, September 24. The trucks lined up at 4:15 p.m. on 2120 Liebler Road in front of the CIT Trucking building. There were 67 trucks, fire trucks, tow trucks, and assorted big rigs. Each $100 convoy participant donation includes the drive, goody bag, dinner, and a celebration.
TROY, IL
St. Louis American

Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community

When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Lockdown lifted at Oakville High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police looked into the matter and nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies

The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility

United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
CARLYLE, IL

