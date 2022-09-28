ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hta#Brand Management#Business Industry#Linus Business
KHON2

Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii's electric vehicle infrastructure plan approved ahead of schedule

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's National Drive Electric Week and on Tuesday President Joe Biden had a big announcement to make: Hawaii's electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan has been approved ahead of schedule. The plan includes installing 820 public charging ports along 788 miles of designated EV corridors in the islands....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Statewide bankruptcies increase in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- (KITV4) High inflation and rising interest rates could be putting the squeeze on the pocket books of Hawaii residents. For the first time in 16 months, statewide bankruptcies increased from the year-earlier period: with filings jumping 21.8% in August.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Protea is Hawaii's first zero-waste refill store

Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. The ERC Group is helping local businesses like these thrive so they can continue making an impact. Lori Mallini (Founder, Protea) shared, “Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. So you can bring your own bottle and refill that same bottle over and over, reducing your plastic waste.” Some of the products they provide include, “...home cleaning products like laundry, dish soap, body products, skincare, face wash, deodorants --anything that you want that you normally buy in plastic, you can get here in a refill format.”
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy