KITV.com
Chinese company plans to sell off its entire Hawaii real estate portfolio by year's end
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land near or at the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu is planning to sell off all of its properties by the end of this year. Honolulu developer nixes deal with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
KITV.com
Japan will require negative PCR test or proof of vaccine & booster from travelers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Japan will drop almost all its COVID-19 restrictions as the nation reopens to travelers Oct. 11. Jase from Honolulu went to the travel agency HIS Hawaii to make sure he was up on the latest travel requirements. He will go on a family visa to see his kids, but his mom is in a different situation.
KITV.com
The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
mauinow.com
Maui council a step closer to buying Lahaina apartments in bid to save workforce housing
Lahaina Crossroads renters Etina Hingano and her husband work three jobs to make ends meet. After hearing that her apartment building may be purchased by the county to stay in workforce housing, Hingano breathed a sigh of relief. Lahaina Crossroads tenants faced eviction earlier this year after the property changed hands.
KITV.com
New urgency for The Food Basket to create Agriculture Innovation Center on Hawaii Island
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With continued cancellations and delayed shipments of federal food products, as well as wholesale food purchases, The Food Basket's mission to end hunger on Hawaii Island is being tested. In normal years, the shelves of The Food Basket have been fully stocked with fresh, chilled, and...
Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
KITV.com
Hawaii's electric vehicle infrastructure plan approved ahead of schedule
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's National Drive Electric Week and on Tuesday President Joe Biden had a big announcement to make: Hawaii's electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan has been approved ahead of schedule. The plan includes installing 820 public charging ports along 788 miles of designated EV corridors in the islands....
KITV.com
With new concealed carry regulations looming, Mayor Blangiardi proposes safety ordinance
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday announced steps to keep residents safe as new concealed carry gun rules are poised to go into effect soon. New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions. Blangiardi is asking the Honolulu City Council to consider a draft...
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
KITV.com
Hawaii drivers asked to complete 2022 Carpool Survey for chance to win $25 Zippy's gift card
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Transportation officials are asking the public to weigh in on a survey that seeks to identify the carpooling trends of state drivers. And you could win a $25 Zippy’s gift card for your trouble, too. The 2022 Carpool Survey, which runs through Oct. 31,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
KITV.com
Statewide bankruptcies increase in Hawaii
HONOLULU -- (KITV4) High inflation and rising interest rates could be putting the squeeze on the pocket books of Hawaii residents. For the first time in 16 months, statewide bankruptcies increased from the year-earlier period: with filings jumping 21.8% in August.
KITV.com
Protea is Hawaii's first zero-waste refill store
Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. The ERC Group is helping local businesses like these thrive so they can continue making an impact. Lori Mallini (Founder, Protea) shared, “Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. So you can bring your own bottle and refill that same bottle over and over, reducing your plastic waste.” Some of the products they provide include, “...home cleaning products like laundry, dish soap, body products, skincare, face wash, deodorants --anything that you want that you normally buy in plastic, you can get here in a refill format.”
