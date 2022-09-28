ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waipahu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Hawaii Pacific University receives grant money to help low income and Native Hawaiian students

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The U.S. Department of Education granted HPU 3.5 million dollars over the next five years. The grant will fund the Ho'Oko Project to help the University's native Hawaiian and low-income students earning an associate or bachelor’s degree who place into one or more developmental courses administered by the University during their first two years of college.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Waipahu, HI
Waipahu, HI
Education
Waipahu, HI
Sports
the university of hawai'i system

UH alumni confirm value of bachelors degrees

The overwhelming majority of alumni from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu say their degrees were worth the investment and that UH helped them achieve their goals. That’s according to a survey by the Strada Education Network, a non-profit organization focused on post-secondary education success.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Waipahu High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Arthur S Awards
KITV.com

State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict. The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Vulcan golf teams finish strong at season opener

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s and men’s golf teams opened their seasons with strong finishes at the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational, held September 23–24. The women’s golf team claimed fourth place and the men’s golf team finished fifth. More on...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KITV.com

Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
PEARL CITY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu

Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
WAIMALU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo

Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
WAIMANALO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH alumna 1st Obama Foundation scholar from Hawaiʻi

The Obama Foundation has selected University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo alumna Kealohakuʻualohakuʻupokiʻi Balaz for its prestigious scholars program. Balaz is the first person from Hawaiʻi to be selected for the program since its inception in 2018. Balaz earned her doctor of...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get a new ‘do at a great discount ... and it’s all for a good cause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most families are spending more on just about everything but self-care doesn’t have to break the bank. After shutting down during the pandemic, the Honolulu Community College’s School of Cosmetology is back open and serving the public. If you are trying to save some money,...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy