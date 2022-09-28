Read full article on original website
KITV.com
School Pride: Waipahu High School Arthur's Awards return after two year hiatus
Waipahu High School bleeds blue and gold. And one of the ways students and staff represent it -- is during homecoming week -- at the coveted "Arthur's Awards." Repping that blue and gold: Waipahu High School shows school pride as Arthur's Awards makes a comeback. Waipahu High School bleeds blue...
Oahu teacher wins National History Teacher of the Year
A history teacher at St. Andrew's Schools in Honolulu has been awarded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
KITV.com
Hawaii Pacific University receives grant money to help low income and Native Hawaiian students
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The U.S. Department of Education granted HPU 3.5 million dollars over the next five years. The grant will fund the Ho'Oko Project to help the University's native Hawaiian and low-income students earning an associate or bachelor’s degree who place into one or more developmental courses administered by the University during their first two years of college.
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
the university of hawai'i system
UH alumni confirm value of bachelors degrees
The overwhelming majority of alumni from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu say their degrees were worth the investment and that UH helped them achieve their goals. That’s according to a survey by the Strada Education Network, a non-profit organization focused on post-secondary education success.
KITV.com
Hawaii drivers asked to complete 2022 Carpool Survey for chance to win $25 Zippy's gift card
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Transportation officials are asking the public to weigh in on a survey that seeks to identify the carpooling trends of state drivers. And you could win a $25 Zippy’s gift card for your trouble, too. The 2022 Carpool Survey, which runs through Oct. 31,...
IRONMAN wants athletes to ‘Live Aloha’ during visit
"Live Aloha" encourages all attendees to respect and celebrate Hawaiian culture, lands and people that have made this event special for over 40 years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
KITV.com
State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict. The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
the university of hawai'i system
Vulcan golf teams finish strong at season opener
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s and men’s golf teams opened their seasons with strong finishes at the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational, held September 23–24. The women’s golf team claimed fourth place and the men’s golf team finished fifth. More on...
KITV.com
After 30 years, restaurant 3660 On The Rise closes -- but will pivot to a new concept
HONOLULU (KITV-4) A longtime popular Kaimuki restaurant on Saturday shuttered its doors. After 30 years , 3660 On The Rise closed, mainly due to staffing challenges during and following the Covid 19 pandemic. But it is being reborn as a new eating concept. Chef Russell Siu, 3660 on the Rise...
KITV.com
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
KITV.com
Aloha Stadium auctioning off hundreds of items and memorabilia ahead of renovations
AIEA (KITV) -- The public will have one last chance to tour Aloha Stadium, along with the opportunity to purchase unique memorabilia and other items from the historic venue. Oahu Auctions and Liquidations will be hosting a series of online auctions of Aloha Stadium goods starting in early October.
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
thisweekhawaii.com
Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo
Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
the university of hawai'i system
UH alumna 1st Obama Foundation scholar from Hawaiʻi
The Obama Foundation has selected University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo alumna Kealohakuʻualohakuʻupokiʻi Balaz for its prestigious scholars program. Balaz is the first person from Hawaiʻi to be selected for the program since its inception in 2018. Balaz earned her doctor of...
KITV.com
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24-years-old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani...
KITV.com
Controversy over concrete: some angered by plastered coast on Oahu's north shore
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism mounted on social media this week over an Instagram video capturing a slope on the shores of Paumalu, or Sunset Beach, covered in concrete with a layer of sand over it. Seawalls, or any device to solidify a coastline, is counterproductive, climate change expert Chip...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get a new ‘do at a great discount ... and it’s all for a good cause
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most families are spending more on just about everything but self-care doesn’t have to break the bank. After shutting down during the pandemic, the Honolulu Community College’s School of Cosmetology is back open and serving the public. If you are trying to save some money,...
