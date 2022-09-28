Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
KITV.com
After 30 years, restaurant 3660 On The Rise closes -- but will pivot to a new concept
HONOLULU (KITV-4) A longtime popular Kaimuki restaurant on Saturday shuttered its doors. After 30 years , 3660 On The Rise closed, mainly due to staffing challenges during and following the Covid 19 pandemic. But it is being reborn as a new eating concept. Chef Russell Siu, 3660 on the Rise...
KHON2
Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire
Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
KITV.com
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
All-pedestrian crossings to be added in Waikiki to increase safety
Intersections near Ala Moana Center are said to become all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
KITV.com
Nonprofit raising awareness about diaper insecurity in the islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi both signed proclamations recognizing this week as "National Diaper Need Awareness Week". Nonprofit, Aloha Diaper Bank, is using this week to spread awareness about diaper insecurity in the islands.
the university of hawai'i system
Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC
Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
KITV.com
Hawaii drivers asked to complete 2022 Carpool Survey for chance to win $25 Zippy's gift card
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Transportation officials are asking the public to weigh in on a survey that seeks to identify the carpooling trends of state drivers. And you could win a $25 Zippy’s gift card for your trouble, too. The 2022 Carpool Survey, which runs through Oct. 31,...
hawaiibusiness.com
Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu
Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
KITV.com
Local food mini documentary series tells the story of pa‘akai (salt) in past and present
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Inspired by the historic salt flats and fish ponds of Ka‘ākaukukui in the community of Kaka‘ako, Honolulu, Our Kaka‘ako and Kamehameha Schools produced a three-part mini documentary series, 'Look to the Source: Nānā I Ke Kumu.'. Released as part of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crisis at Hilo Medical Center puts new spotlight on staffing, bed shortages at Hawaii hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient care crisis at Hilo Medical Center is drawing the attention of lawmakers and helping spur a broader conversation about staffing and bed shortages at hospitals statewide. On Tuesday, state Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jarrett Keohokalole. will tour the Hawaii Island facility to...
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
KITV.com
The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
Main break leaves South Hilo residents without water
South Hilo residents may not have access to water and experience low water pressure as the Department of Water Supply is repairing a broken water main.
KITV.com
Japan will require negative PCR test or proof of vaccine & booster from travelers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Japan will drop almost all its COVID-19 restrictions as the nation reopens to travelers Oct. 11. Jase from Honolulu went to the travel agency HIS Hawaii to make sure he was up on the latest travel requirements. He will go on a family visa to see his kids, but his mom is in a different situation.
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
KITV.com
Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now. They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
