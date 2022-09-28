ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

KHON2

Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC

Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu

Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now. They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
WAIANAE, HI

