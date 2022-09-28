ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
HONOLULU, HI
Statewide bankruptcies increase in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- (KITV4) High inflation and rising interest rates could be putting the squeeze on the pocket books of Hawaii residents. For the first time in 16 months, statewide bankruptcies increased from the year-earlier period: with filings jumping 21.8% in August.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiibusiness.com

Rents up 8% on O‘ahu This Year, Study Says

Buying a house on O‘ahu has gotten more expensive over the past two years thanks to skyrocketing prices, and rising interest rates this year have put homeownership out of reach for many prospective first-time buyers. Many of them are still renting, but that’s also gotten more expensive. Along with...
HONOLULU, HI
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
Protea is Hawaii's first zero-waste refill store

Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. The ERC Group is helping local businesses like these thrive so they can continue making an impact. Lori Mallini (Founder, Protea) shared, “Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. So you can bring your own bottle and refill that same bottle over and over, reducing your plastic waste.” Some of the products they provide include, “...home cleaning products like laundry, dish soap, body products, skincare, face wash, deodorants --anything that you want that you normally buy in plastic, you can get here in a refill format.”
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Next phase of major Wailea development with 1,000-plus homes gets green light

After a marathon contested case, Maui Planning Commission today gave a green light to the next phase of long-debated Honuaʻula, a master planned community with more than 1,000 homes slated for 670 acres in Wailea. The commission voted 7-0 to approve Honuaʻula’s District Phase II Development, located adjacent to...
WAILEA, HI
KHON2

Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
KAILUA, HI

