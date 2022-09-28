Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. The ERC Group is helping local businesses like these thrive so they can continue making an impact. Lori Mallini (Founder, Protea) shared, “Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. So you can bring your own bottle and refill that same bottle over and over, reducing your plastic waste.” Some of the products they provide include, “...home cleaning products like laundry, dish soap, body products, skincare, face wash, deodorants --anything that you want that you normally buy in plastic, you can get here in a refill format.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO