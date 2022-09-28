Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Chinese company plans to sell off its entire Hawaii real estate portfolio by year's end
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land near or at the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu is planning to sell off all of its properties by the end of this year. Honolulu developer nixes deal with...
KITV.com
New urgency for The Food Basket to create Agriculture Innovation Center on Hawaii Island
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With continued cancellations and delayed shipments of federal food products, as well as wholesale food purchases, The Food Basket's mission to end hunger on Hawaii Island is being tested. In normal years, the shelves of The Food Basket have been fully stocked with fresh, chilled, and...
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
KITV.com
The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
KITV.com
New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11
HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
KITV.com
Japan will require negative PCR test or proof of vaccine & booster from travelers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Japan will drop almost all its COVID-19 restrictions as the nation reopens to travelers Oct. 11. Jase from Honolulu went to the travel agency HIS Hawaii to make sure he was up on the latest travel requirements. He will go on a family visa to see his kids, but his mom is in a different situation.
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
KITV.com
Statewide bankruptcies increase in Hawaii
HONOLULU -- (KITV4) High inflation and rising interest rates could be putting the squeeze on the pocket books of Hawaii residents. For the first time in 16 months, statewide bankruptcies increased from the year-earlier period: with filings jumping 21.8% in August.
hawaiibusiness.com
Rents up 8% on O‘ahu This Year, Study Says
Buying a house on O‘ahu has gotten more expensive over the past two years thanks to skyrocketing prices, and rising interest rates this year have put homeownership out of reach for many prospective first-time buyers. Many of them are still renting, but that’s also gotten more expensive. Along with...
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
KITV.com
Protea is Hawaii's first zero-waste refill store
Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. The ERC Group is helping local businesses like these thrive so they can continue making an impact. Lori Mallini (Founder, Protea) shared, “Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. So you can bring your own bottle and refill that same bottle over and over, reducing your plastic waste.” Some of the products they provide include, “...home cleaning products like laundry, dish soap, body products, skincare, face wash, deodorants --anything that you want that you normally buy in plastic, you can get here in a refill format.”
mauinow.com
Next phase of major Wailea development with 1,000-plus homes gets green light
After a marathon contested case, Maui Planning Commission today gave a green light to the next phase of long-debated Honuaʻula, a master planned community with more than 1,000 homes slated for 670 acres in Wailea. The commission voted 7-0 to approve Honuaʻula’s District Phase II Development, located adjacent to...
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
KHON2
Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire
Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
Scam uses popular security feature against you
The Federal Trade Commission warns that sellers on internet marketplaces are targeted by scammers pretending to be interested in buying an item.
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
