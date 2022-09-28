ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Photos: Hurricane Ian churns toward Florida's west coast

 1 day ago
Photos: Hurricane Ian churns toward Florida's west coast Clouds from the approaching Hurricane Ian darken the sky on September 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Photos: Floridians begin assessing catastrophic Hurricane Ian damage

Photos: Hurricane Ian aftermath BONITA SPRINGS, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Debris is strewn across the beach caused by Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida, and brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Ian downgraded to tropical storm (live updates)

Tropical Storm Ian continued to batter Florida and was expected to emerge into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, one day after it made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Here are the latest updates:. 2.5 million customers without power...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out on the exposed sand and silt, despite warnings from local officials to stay back. Tampa Bay has a normal average depth of about 12 feet (4 meters). The phenomenon of the bay emptying out also occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge, according to experts.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves 'historic' damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian caused "historic" damage after making landfall in Florida, leaving more than 2.5 million without power. In a briefing Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "The impacts of this storm are historic, and the damage that was done has been historic and this is just off initial assessments."
Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […]
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we're seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: "We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Floridians race to evacuate as hurricane looms — but some refuse to leave

Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm.  Glenn Josephik decided late Tuesday it was time for him, his wife Holly, and their two young children to pack up and leave their house on the water in Tampa. He told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is staying with his friends who are located more inland.  "Our biggest concern was the surge. We have two young kids,...
