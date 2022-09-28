Hurricane Ian: Storm reaches Category 4 strength (live updates)

Hurricane Ian continued to churn in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s west coast early Wednesday, a day after the storm made landfall Tuesday near La Coloma, Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Conditions rapidly deteriorating along southwest Florida coast

Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Conditions are rapidly deteriorating as Hurricane Ian approaches the southwest Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 6 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 4 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, was about 55 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 85 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A buoy just north-northwest of the hurricane’s eye measured a 66 mph sustained wind and a 94 mph wind gust, the agency said. Meanwhile, a 39 mph sustained wind and 55 mph wind gust were reported near Sanibel Island.

Nearly 45,000 customers without power in Florida

Update 5:51 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Nearly 45,000 customers in Florida are without power, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 44,759 customers in the state have lost power, including 19,449 in Miami-Dade County, 7,053 in Palm Beach County, 3,930 in Collier County, 3,201 in Lee County, 1,645 in Charlotte County and 1,618 in Sarasota County.

Ian upgraded to Category 4 hurricane

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Ian is now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, was about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 105 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Rain bands spreading across southern Florida Peninsula

Update 4 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Rain bands from Hurricane Ian are spreading across the southern Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A buoy just north-northwest of the storm’s eye measured a sustained wind of 60 mph and a wind gust of 83 mph, the agency said. Meanwhile, a 37 mph sustained wind and 47 mph wind gust were reported near Sanibel Island.

Tropical storm-force winds reach Florida’s southeast, southwest coasts

Update 3:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Tropical storm-force winds have reached the coasts of southeast and southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to churn toward the state, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In a 3 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 90 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A sustained wind of 39 mph and a wind gust of 60 mph were reported at Biscayne Bay Light, the agency said. Meanwhile, a sustained wind of 35 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph were reported at Sanibel Island.

Ian moves closer to Florida’s west coast

Update 2:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is moving closer to Florida’s west coast, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 95 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Ian producing storm surge flooding across lower Florida Keys

Update 1:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is producing storm surge flooding across the lower Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 1 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 105 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

“The National Ocean Service tide gauge at Key West measured a peak water level of about 2.5 feet above Mean Higher High Water during the past couple of hours,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, a buoy west of the hurricane’s center reported a sustained wind of 63 mph and a gust of 89 mph, according to the statement. Additionally, a sustained wind of 66 mph and a gust of 97 mph were reported at Smith Shoal Light.

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Ian expected to cause ‘life-threatening’ storm surge in Florida, officials say

Update 12:34 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is expected to cause a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 12:30 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 100 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West, the agency said.

– The Associated Press, WFTV.com and ActionNewsJax.com contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group