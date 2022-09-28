ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Former Pakistan cricket star tears into Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed out-of-form India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar, claiming that the Meerut-born player was not learning from his mistakes. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done exceedingly well with the new ball, causing havoc among frontline batters of opposition sides, it is his death bowling that has been worrisome. In...
ESPN

Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first Paris Olympics quota in shooting

Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in shooting, after he finished fourth in the men's trap competition at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mendiratta missed a world championship medal narrowly in the process, being the first to bow out with 13 out...
Daily Mail

England fail to chase down 146 despite brilliant half-century from Moeen Ali and three wickets from Mark Wood in another rousing burst... as Pakistan win by six runs to go 3-2 up with two matches to play in T20 series

England produced an exasperating batting brain fade under the Lahore lights that left the late heroics of their captain Moeen Ali in vain and the marathon Twenty20 series here running away from them. Chasing a modest 146 to go 3-2 up in the series, England relinquished their halfway advantage when...
AFP

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended military sales to Pakistan after withering criticism from growing US partner India, which considers itself the target of Islamabad's F-16 planes. The top US diplomat defended a $450 million F-16 deal for Pakistan approved earlier in September, saying the package was for maintenance of Pakistan's existing fleet.
Daily Mail

Brazil 5-1 Tunisia: Raphinha bags brace with Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro also on target as South American giants complete World Cup preparations with rout in Paris

Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup. It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.
The Independent

England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan

Jos Buttler believes his enforced watching brief in Pakistan has been an education that could help improve his captaincy.A calf injury sustained during The Hundred could easily have ruled Buttler out of the trip, England’s first to the country in 17 years and the first since he took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.But he insisted on travelling, partially to continue his rehabilitation work ahead of next month’s World Cup and also to lean into the responsibility of leadership.While he has taken a hands-off role in terms of the on-field decision-making, delegating that to deputy Moeen Ali, he has been...
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: Dark days at Headingley, the transformation of England's Test team, Mankad, Harry Brook and Bazball... the good, bad and ugly of a VERY eventful season

A dramatic campaign ended in extraordinary drama as Warwickshire secured County Championship First Division status by the skin of their teeth and sentenced Yorkshire to last-gasp relegation. From the transformation of the England Test team and the emergence of Harry Brook ahead of the T20 World Cup to the dark...
