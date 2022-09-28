Jos Buttler believes his enforced watching brief in Pakistan has been an education that could help improve his captaincy.A calf injury sustained during The Hundred could easily have ruled Buttler out of the trip, England’s first to the country in 17 years and the first since he took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.But he insisted on travelling, partially to continue his rehabilitation work ahead of next month’s World Cup and also to lean into the responsibility of leadership.While he has taken a hands-off role in terms of the on-field decision-making, delegating that to deputy Moeen Ali, he has been...

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO