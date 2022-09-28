Read full article on original website
Former Pakistan cricket star tears into Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed out-of-form India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar, claiming that the Meerut-born player was not learning from his mistakes. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done exceedingly well with the new ball, causing havoc among frontline batters of opposition sides, it is his death bowling that has been worrisome. In...
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
SkySports
Liam Dawson: Pakistan v England series poised nicely | Chris Woakes set to return?
Liam Dawson admitted there were "a few sleepless nights" after England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Pakistan in game four of the seven-match T20 series, but the visitors could be set for a huge boost in Wednesday's fifth match. Chris Woakes could be set to return in...
ESPN
Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first Paris Olympics quota in shooting
Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in shooting, after he finished fourth in the men's trap competition at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mendiratta missed a world championship medal narrowly in the process, being the first to bow out with 13 out...
England fail to chase down 146 despite brilliant half-century from Moeen Ali and three wickets from Mark Wood in another rousing burst... as Pakistan win by six runs to go 3-2 up with two matches to play in T20 series
England produced an exasperating batting brain fade under the Lahore lights that left the late heroics of their captain Moeen Ali in vain and the marathon Twenty20 series here running away from them. Chasing a modest 146 to go 3-2 up in the series, England relinquished their halfway advantage when...
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended military sales to Pakistan after withering criticism from growing US partner India, which considers itself the target of Islamabad's F-16 planes. The top US diplomat defended a $450 million F-16 deal for Pakistan approved earlier in September, saying the package was for maintenance of Pakistan's existing fleet.
Brazil 5-1 Tunisia: Raphinha bags brace with Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro also on target as South American giants complete World Cup preparations with rout in Paris
Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup. It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan
Jos Buttler believes his enforced watching brief in Pakistan has been an education that could help improve his captaincy.A calf injury sustained during The Hundred could easily have ruled Buttler out of the trip, England’s first to the country in 17 years and the first since he took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.But he insisted on travelling, partially to continue his rehabilitation work ahead of next month’s World Cup and also to lean into the responsibility of leadership.While he has taken a hands-off role in terms of the on-field decision-making, delegating that to deputy Moeen Ali, he has been...
PAUL NEWMAN: Dark days at Headingley, the transformation of England's Test team, Mankad, Harry Brook and Bazball... the good, bad and ugly of a VERY eventful season
A dramatic campaign ended in extraordinary drama as Warwickshire secured County Championship First Division status by the skin of their teeth and sentenced Yorkshire to last-gasp relegation. From the transformation of the England Test team and the emergence of Harry Brook ahead of the T20 World Cup to the dark...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
FOXBusiness
Apple moves manufacturing of iPhone 14 from China to India
Apple Inc. will begin manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 in India as it seeks to shift away from China amid economic and political tensions with the United States. The company unveiled the latest smartphone earlier this month at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple claims the product features a longer-lasting battery, more powerful camera, and faster processor.
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch, Live Stream, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv
September 29 - Top-seeded Novak Djokovic looked sharp in his first ATP match in 2 1/2 months as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Spain's Pablo Andujar on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open in Israel.
Sporting News
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents
England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Monday on Pakistan to seek debt relief from its close partner China as floods devastate the South Asian country. "I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods," Blinken said.
SkySports
Bundee Aki banned for eight games and will miss Ireland Autumn International Tests vs South Africa, Fiji
The midfielder is provisionally scheduled to miss Ireland's third and final Autumn International vs Australia too, but will become available to play in that Test should he complete a Coaching Intervention Programme. Aki was red carded for a dangerous clear-out at a ruck vs the Stormers in Cape Town on...
9to5Mac
Apple and other companies concerned as India tries to push its own GPS system
Global Positioning System, or GPS, is one of the most popular satellite-based navigation systems in the world. However, there are other technologies that provide precise location by satellite – and now India is trying to push NavIC, its own navigation system. However, Apple and other companies seem to be worried about this.
