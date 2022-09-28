Read full article on original website
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
‘Deadpool’ to Enter MCU with 2024 Film, Hugh Jackman to Reprise Role as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool character are ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to ComicBook.com, Deadpool 3 will also bring Hugh Jackman into the MCU, reprising his role as Wolverine. Jackman was believed to have wrapped his role as the slashing superhero in 2017’s LOGAN. Deadpool 3...
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Tease a Violent Wolverine Debut
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are having more fun after the announcement that Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, this time teasing a very violent fight, and making clear 2017's Logan is a "totally separate thing". Appearing in a video on Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed (below), the pair promise "quick...
Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’
Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
Here are the horror films fans hate to admit they love
Horror is, in comparison to sci-fi and fantasy, much more of an open field for opinions and a host for far more diverse discussion of themes. Thanks to this policy, fans have no qualms expressing their love for perhaps slightly trashy films. B-movies in particular capture the imagination because of...
Deadpool fans have outwitted themselves over MCU clues in Wolverine announcement trailer
There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates the end of production on his long-awaited Netflix spy series
It’s been a long time since it was first announced Arnold Schwarzenegger would be heading to the small screen for the very first time to take top billing in an episodic project, but it looks as though the finish line is in sight for the action icon’s long-awaited Netflix espionage series.
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
The wait is finally over: MCU’s first sidekick is finally getting their own movie
When multiple Marvel announcements were made at various conventions over the summer, one notably absent title was Armor Wars, which last we heard was a Disney Plus show that was supposedly starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes AKA War Machine. The project is still in the works, it turns out, but it’s been upgraded from a TV show to a full-blown movie headed for theaters.
Elizabeth Olsen reveals the ‘Doctor Strange 2’ twist that shocked her the most
Marvel successfully pulled the wool over our eyes when it came to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite the marketing leading us to think that Wanda Maximoff would be a secondary protagonist and ally to Stephen Strange in the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel, it quickly became apparent in the movie itself that she was actually its main antagonist, with the film’s big early twist unveiling that Scarlet Witch had became corrupted by the Darkhold since the events of WandaVision.
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
Latest Marvel News: The verdict on ‘Werewolf by Night’ is in as Kevin Feige reveals the real reason ‘Black Panther 2’ didn’t recast
Howling at the moon for another Marvel news roundup? Don’t worry, we’ve got ya covered. Ahead of its arrival on Disney Plus next week, early reactions for Werewolf by Night have given us a good indication of what we can expect from the MCU’s first Halloween special. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has reflected on why Chadwick Boseman wasn’t replaced as T’Challa in Phase Four’s following project, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Let’s get cracking…
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie gets an official title and a star of ‘The Witcher’
Following up one of the most acclaimed trilogies of the modern era is no easy task, especially when Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves combined to tell a fully story with a definitive conclusion across the acclaimed Planet of the Apes movies Rise, Dawn, and War. Of course, the fact that...
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make iconic Marvel announcement
Ryan Reynolds made a big announcement about the highly anticipated ‘Deadpool 3’, entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe with one of the most well-known superheroes of all time.
The smash hit sequel that dragged a dead franchise out of development hell feels the heat on 2 rival streamers
The longer any project spends in development hell, the more likely it is to remain there forever. Having endured countless false starts for well over a decade, there were a lot of fans who’d resigned themselves to the fact a third Bad Boys movie was never going to happen.
A pulse-pounding heist thriller mounts a daring raid for streaming riches
When executed with style, panache, and aplomb, the heist thriller is a cinematic subgenre that’s always worth checking out. Reinforcing that point, Ben Affleck’s sophomore directorial effort The Town comfortably sits as one of the best examples to come along since the beginning of the last decade, and it continues to prove its worth as a top-tier slice of exhilarating cinema.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are worshipping the world’s newest himbo, Ser Harwin Strong
Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon to follow. Himbos have become one of society’s greatest and most important pillars. Media companies and Hollywood are aware these types are heavily on demand right now, but HBO decided to crush fans with a recent death on House of the Dragon.
