Los Angeles, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

At least 33 deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida

At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said in a Friday afternoon update. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges. Officials have confirmed ABC News that there have been...
ABC7 Los Angeles

New California law increases family leave, disability benefits

Millions of Californians will see more family and disability leave benefits under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill will boost leave benefits for lower and middle income workers to cover their income when they have to take time off to care for their loved ones or themselves.
ABC7 Los Angeles

At least 52 dead across Florida from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The remnants of Ian are charging up the East Coast on Saturday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday afternoon. The monster storm made its first U.S. landfall on Wednesday on Florida's west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, shredding homes with ferocious winds topping 150 mph. Florida's death toll has climbed to at least 52, according to information from local officials.
ABC7 Los Angeles

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson quiets critics in upset of Washington

PASADENA, CA. -- For UCLAhead coach Chip Kelly and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it felt like a night five years in the making. Or as Thompson-Robinson noted postgame, it was a performance to, at the very least, quiet the noise he'd been hearing the past week. "I'm reading through all the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

