How many people have applied to the short course trial? Only slightly more people than were in Blazin' Squad. Remember the OfS/DfE Higher Education Short Courses pilot?. In a blaze of publicity, 22 providers had 103 courses approved for a potential slice of a £2.5m allocation of fee loans. These loans are available over a three year period, for any interested student to enrol and access fee loans on similar terms to undergraduate students. All this was back in December 2021.

