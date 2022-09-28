Read full article on original website
Related
OPINION: Addition Of Drag Storytime At ‘Boo At The Zoo’ A Shining Example Of Duluth Inclusivity
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in an opinion piece on our website are specifically those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the station. Boo At The Zoo is happening in just a few short weeks and will run on 3 separate weekends...
Minnesota Native Nicole Hause Stars In New Skateboard Movie
Nicole Hause was born and raised in Stillwater and has been part of the professional skateboard circuit for the last ten years, In a sport where you rarely if ever see professional women skateboarders that is why this new documentary film is so important for girls and women to feel represented in the sport.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
Go Winter Camping In This Cozy Wisconsin Cabin
Camping can be a wonderful experience but if the weather turns on you, if can quickly evolve into a nightmare. You can avoid a tumultuous camping experience with a trip to this campground in Wisconsin with multiple cozy cabins to hide in from the elements. I personally love camping but...
Duluth’s DECC Unveils New Concession Foods For 2022 Bulldog Hockey Season
In what has become an annual tradition like that of Target Field in Minneapolis, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center unveiled its new concessions foods ahead of the upcoming Bulldog Hockey season. In a media event held (conveniently) at lunchtime on Tuesday, DECC Executive Director Dan Harman introduced nine new food...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 21 Online
The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience
When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg to Lead Rally in Duluth Saturday
A 'Rally for Peace' will be held Saturday in Duluth and it will feature a very well-known keynote speaker. The rally is being presented by Peace United Church of Christ and, according to the Duluth News Tribune, it's purpose is to recognize the 150th anniversary of the church and to recognize their work toward peace and justice.
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
How To Get The Most Out Of Shorter Duluth and Superior Fall Days
As fall creeps in to the Twin Ports it means cooler temps, the leaves changing, and less hours of daylight. The latter is always a major bummer for me. I don't much like leaving for work when it's dark and getting home when it's that way, so how can we make the most out of less daylight hours this time of year?
Why Are Duluth Police Officers Wearing Pink Patches?
During the month of October, you may see some Duluth Police officers wearing pink patches on their uniforms, here's why. For the second year, the Duluth Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project, this campaign is a collaboration between various police and public safety agencies to help the fight against all types of cancer.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville has been taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that Seth Genereau, 23, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. “Seth Genereau is in our custody. He...
Make It Count – Important Dates For Absentee Voters In Superior
It's your right - and your ballot - make it count. As the City of Superior gets ready for the general election that's coming up on Tuesday, November 8, they're alerting the public about important upcoming dates; these dates are especially important for people planning to vote by absentee ballot.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0