Superior, WI

MIX 108

Minnesota Native Nicole Hause Stars In New Skateboard Movie

Nicole Hause was born and raised in Stillwater and has been part of the professional skateboard circuit for the last ten years, In a sport where you rarely if ever see professional women skateboarders that is why this new documentary film is so important for girls and women to feel represented in the sport.
STILLWATER, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date

Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
DULUTH, MN
1440 WROK

Go Winter Camping In This Cozy Wisconsin Cabin

Camping can be a wonderful experience but if the weather turns on you, if can quickly evolve into a nightmare. You can avoid a tumultuous camping experience with a trip to this campground in Wisconsin with multiple cozy cabins to hide in from the elements. I personally love camping but...
TREGO, WI
FOX 21 Online

The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience

When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg to Lead Rally in Duluth Saturday

A 'Rally for Peace' will be held Saturday in Duluth and it will feature a very well-known keynote speaker. The rally is being presented by Peace United Church of Christ and, according to the Duluth News Tribune, it's purpose is to recognize the 150th anniversary of the church and to recognize their work toward peace and justice.
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

How To Get The Most Out Of Shorter Duluth and Superior Fall Days

As fall creeps in to the Twin Ports it means cooler temps, the leaves changing, and less hours of daylight. The latter is always a major bummer for me. I don't much like leaving for work when it's dark and getting home when it's that way, so how can we make the most out of less daylight hours this time of year?
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Why Are Duluth Police Officers Wearing Pink Patches?

During the month of October, you may see some Duluth Police officers wearing pink patches on their uniforms, here's why. For the second year, the Duluth Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project, this campaign is a collaboration between various police and public safety agencies to help the fight against all types of cancer.
DULUTH, MN
B105

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

