Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
I’m a pet owner – the five most expensive things when you own a cat or dog revealed and the shocking annual price
IF you want to own a pet, then be prepared to have an annual budget of over $3,500 for their essential needs. A new study of 2,000 pet owners – 1,000 of whom own dogs and 1,000 cat owners – revealed that half of all respondents have set up a monthly budget for their pets (52 percent) with an average cap of $308.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
14 pet products Select staffers' dogs and cats love
Pets: They’re our furry babies, our cuddly best friends — and our homes wouldn’t be the same without them. So just as we’d do for any family member, a lot of thought goes into what we buy for our dogs and cats, from food with the right ingredients to safe, durable toys to carriers with the necessary visibility and comfort.
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
Tree Hugger
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards
Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
People
These Are the 8 Best Dog Treats of 2022, According to Veterinarians
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People love to spoil their dogs (cue Kaley Cuoco and Justin Theroux!), but choosing what kind of treat to buy for your furry friend can be overwhelming.
petside.com
Border Collie vs Australian Cattle Dog – We Put the Breeds to the Test
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With an abundance of intelligence and energy, the border collie and the Australian cattle dog are two phenomenal herding dogs. In the right hands, they can also make wonderful family pets. However, both breeds also need plenty of exercises and mental stimulation to keep them on the right track.
The best dog bed in 2022: 8 top dog mattresses
Here are the best dog bed mattresses for creating a cozy retreat for your canine companion.
iheart.com
Your Daily Dose of Dog is a good reminder to stay alert to pet food!
Pet food with Salmonella!! This is a warning out of the UK, but they actually, in many cases, have even stricter laws. when it comes to consumer products.
mediafeed.org
How to find the best quality wet cat foods
There are a few key things you should always look out for when choosing canned cat food. First and foremost, we care about cat health – and one of the most important things for keeping kitty healthy is whether the cat diet is preventing illness and disease. Check the...
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022
Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Spends 159 Days in RSPCA Care and is Desperate to Find Purrfect Home
Poor Fern hasn’t had much interest from potential adopters. A friendly cat who has spent nearly 160 days in RSPCA care is looking for his forever home but sadly has seen little interest from potential adopters. Fern, a three-year-old, Abyssinian crossbreed with black, silver and tabby cat markings, came...
petsplusmag.com
Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company Celebrates Employee’s 41 Years of Dedicated Service
(PRESS RELEASE) MARKHAM, IL — Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, manufacturer of award-winning made in the USA pet foods for over 85 years, honored Evanger’s employee Eduardo Salgado this week with a celebration luncheon for Mr. Salgado’s 41 years of service with the company. Mr....
petsplusmag.com
Barkworthies Backyard Barkers Wins Independent Innovations Award “Dog Treat Product of Year”
(PRESS RELEASE) RICHMOND, VA – TDBBS, makers of Barkworthies, PawLove and Best Bully Sticks, announces the new Backyard Barkers dog chews has won the Independent Innovations Award for “Dog Treat Product of the Year.” The award winning chews are lower in calories, lower in fat and rich in collagen with the added dental health that chewing provides.
petsplusmag.com
Tru Protein Achieves Pet Sustainability Coalition Accreditation
(PRESS RELEASE) BALATON, MN – The trū Shrimp Companies Inc., producer of trū Protein, a recently-released line of pet food and treat ingredients, has been recognized for its outstanding sustainability efforts as an Accredited Business by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC). This recognition acknowledges trū Protein as a sustainably led brand driving positive impact for pets, people and the planet and is the only one available in the pet industry.
Golden Retrievers, Frenchies, and Pugs Saved from Dog Meat Trade Ready for Adoption in the U.S.
The long journey of 31 rescue dogs is finally over. According to a release from China Rescue Dogs, the animal welfare nonprofit rescued the canines — 16 golden retrievers and a mix of French bulldogs and pugs — from the dog meat trade in China in April. Unfortunately,...
petsplusmag.com
Pointr Launches Platform to Empower Independent Mobile Dog Groomers Across The United States
(PRESS RELEASE) BOZEMAN, MT — Pointr announced the Mobile Grooming Module, the most recent new product released from this fast growing pet software company. The Mobile Grooming Module extends the current Pointr platform (scheduling, record keeping, business management) to Mobile Dog Grooming Van operators and offers a new way for Mobile Groomers to manage their schedule, routes, service territories and more.
msn.com
How To Save on Pet Care Costs During Inflation
To combat the social isolation aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people got pets to keep them company. Unfortunately, inflation has made it impossible for some to keep the furry friends they acquired during the pandemic. Some people might have to move into smaller apartments, or apartments that don’t allow pets, forcing them to give up their animals. Or, the rising cost of pet supplies has simply gotten too high, and there’s no room left in the budget. It was reported in 2021 that people spent more than $123 billion on their pets. That number is only going up.
