Ann Arbor, MI

Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun

According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Captain Nolan Moyle is back and ready to lead

There were ample reasons why graduate forward Nolan Moyle could have left the Michigan hockey team after last season. As the Wolverines underwent a tumultuous offseason, it would have been easy for Moyle to leave. He could have transferred, avoided much of the ongoing controversy around the program, and spent his final year of eligibility under a coach with more experience than Michigan first-time coach Brandon Naurato.
ANN ARBOR, MI
McCarthy looking to improve as second test awaits

J.J. McCarthy’s torrid start to the season hit its first speed bump Saturday against Maryland. At times, the sophomore phenom shined under center. On other plays, he struggled, overthrowing receivers on a number of deep balls and fumbling the football twice. When asked to assess McCarthy’s performance Wednesday, Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Coyotes aiming to take step forward in franchise rebuild

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes predictably labored during the first season of their rebuilding project, finishing near the bottom of the NHL standings. The focus of the second year will be about making progress, no matter how incremental.
NHL
Five prospects to watch during preseason

Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
NHL
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success

The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
DETROIT, MI
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
CHICAGO, IL
Tyson Jost revisits ghosts of past in first trip to Ball Arena since trade

DENVER — Players come and go. Sports, after-all, are a business. But some trades hurt worse than others, even for the players involved. Tyson Jost was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and became a mainstay on the NHL roster, until he was traded in March only three months before his friends and teammates lifted the cup.
NHL
Combatting the sophomore slump

At the beginning of freshman year, everything is so new and exciting. Every first-year student is in the same boat when it comes to making new friends, navigating new classes and weighing different majors. Many of us are told we have such a long time to figure out what we want to study and not to worry, so we don’t. Then sophomore year rolls around and some of us start to freak out. Not only do we have less time to figure out what we’re majoring in, but many of us feel lost, confused and exhausted. The sophomore slump refers to the struggles, fears and fatigue we feel in our second year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason

The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
BUFFALO, NY
Jimmy Vesey shines again in battle to make New York Rangers

Jimmy Vesey is making a strong case to turn his Professional Tryout (PTO) into a standard NHL contract. In two preseason games, the 29 year-old forward has 1 goal and 2 assists as he continues to separate himself from the pack of players fighting for one of the few open spots on the roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Irish look to build on 8-0 rout of Kalamazoo

Following a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to North Carolina Saturday night, head coach Chad Riley and the Irish were looking to bounce back against Kalamazoo Tuesday night. On a rainy, crisp night at Alumni Stadium, the Irish took the field looking to find a momentum-building win with a tough patch of the schedule approaching. This was the first time Notre Dame took on Kalamazoo since 1980, when the Hornets defeated the Irish 1-0.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bruins Announce Participants of the D&I Scouting Mentorship Program

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 29, the eight participants of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program. This is the second year of the Bruins' Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program, which originally launched in September of 2021. The program aims to provide insider access, hands-on coaching, and networking opportunities to each participant.
BOSTON, MA

