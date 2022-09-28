Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tallasseetribune.com
Dadeville cracks top-10, Reeltown moves up
In Wednesday’s new AHSAA poll, both Reeltown and Dadeville are ranked inside the top-10. Previously, Reeltown was ranked 10th overall, with Dadeville sitting just outside the top-10. Now, Dadeville is ranked ninth in 3A with Reeltown claiming the seventh spot in Class 2A. This is the first time all...
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed
The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
tallasseetribune.com
Church Yard Sale
Church of God's Grace Yard Sale 8245 Hwy 50 Dadeville October 7th and 8th Friday & Saturday 7am-12pm Household items, fishing gear, tools, furniture, too much to list! Everything must go!
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 22 to Sept.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue. • Harassing communications was reported on Third Avenue. • A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229. • Suspicious activity was reported on E.B. Payne Senior Drive. Sept. 28. • A domestic dispute was reported on...
Comments / 0