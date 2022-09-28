ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notasulga, AL

tallasseetribune.com

Dadeville cracks top-10, Reeltown moves up

In Wednesday’s new AHSAA poll, both Reeltown and Dadeville are ranked inside the top-10. Previously, Reeltown was ranked 10th overall, with Dadeville sitting just outside the top-10. Now, Dadeville is ranked ninth in 3A with Reeltown claiming the seventh spot in Class 2A. This is the first time all...
DADEVILLE, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed

The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
TALLASSEE, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Church Yard Sale

Church of God's Grace Yard Sale 8245 Hwy 50 Dadeville October 7th and 8th Friday & Saturday 7am-12pm Household items, fishing gear, tools, furniture, too much to list! Everything must go!
DADEVILLE, AL

