ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: This Weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival Cancelled

This weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival that was scheduled to take place on the Ocean City Boardwalk from September 30-October 2 has been cancelled due to to the forecast of inclement weather. The three day music and art festival was put together in partnership with Rockville natives O.A.R, who were also scheduled to preform several sets at the event. Rapper Logic, who is from Gaithersburg, was also scheduled to perform.
ROCKVILLE, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

Kick Off Your Freaky Fall at Maryland's 'Field of Screams'

Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.
OLNEY, MD
lhslance.org

Lancer Spotlight 9/28/22: New African American Studies course offered at Linganore

This year, a new course was introduced to Frederick County high schools. African American Studies is a course that covers the history of African-Americans. The course at Linganore is taught by Samira Diggs during third block. In the class, students complete posters, debate topics relating to the class and watch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
Urbana, MD
City
Severna Park, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Frederick, MD
Education
Severna Park, MD
Education
mocoshow.com

Lone Oak Brewery and The MoCoShow Bring You ‘MoCo Lite’

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company and The MoCoShow are collaborating to bring you MoCo Lite (3.8% ABV)– an American Pilsner that’s easy-drinking, extra pale, and very refreshing. MoCo Lite will be available starting today (Wednesday, September 28) at noon and will be sold in pints or in 16oz cans to-go at Lone Oak Farm (5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd in Olney) and will soon be available across the county.
OLNEY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Mckay
Person
Kevin Lloyd
baltimorefishbowl.com

20th annual Pigtown Festival returns with food, crafts, and iconic pig races

Festival season continues in the city with a celebration recognizing one of southwestern Baltimore’s most historic communities. The 20th Annual Pigtown Festival will welcome thousands of residents and visitors to occupy five blocks of Washington Boulevard on Oct. 8 from noon to 7 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2022 Awards

“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
OLNEY, MD
WSET

Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over

WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Lancer Spotlight 9 27 22#Lancer Marching Band#Mexican#D A De Los Muertos
weaa.org

City schools working to track down 1,300 'missing' students

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City school officials are working to track down some 1,300 students. With a total enrollment of nearly 78,000 students, officials say nearly 1 in every 60 Baltimore students has not showed up for classes. Officials say they are not looking to punish students who fail to...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
bethesdamagazine.com

10 festivals coming to Montgomery County this fall

The cool fall weather has arrived and the fall festival season is just around the corner in Montgomery County. Bethesda Urban Partnership presents the 31st annual Taste of Bethesda from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. The event will highlight the community’s restaurants...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thebellarion.com

Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard

The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
BEL AIR, MD
Wbaltv.com

Adnan Syed worked toward college degree in new Georgetown program for incarcerated students

JESSUP, Md. — Adnan Syed spent much of his most-recent time in jail working toward a college degree in Georgetown University's new program for incarcerated students. Behind the walls of the heavily guarded Patuxent Institution in Jessup, Syed, ate, slept and studied. He started taking classes with the Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative in January, and the founder of the program said Syed is a great student.
JESSUP, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy