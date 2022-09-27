Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: This Weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival Cancelled
This weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival that was scheduled to take place on the Ocean City Boardwalk from September 30-October 2 has been cancelled due to to the forecast of inclement weather. The three day music and art festival was put together in partnership with Rockville natives O.A.R, who were also scheduled to preform several sets at the event. Rapper Logic, who is from Gaithersburg, was also scheduled to perform.
ourcommunitynow.com
Kick Off Your Freaky Fall at Maryland's 'Field of Screams'
Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.
lhslance.org
Lancer Spotlight 9/28/22: New African American Studies course offered at Linganore
This year, a new course was introduced to Frederick County high schools. African American Studies is a course that covers the history of African-Americans. The course at Linganore is taught by Samira Diggs during third block. In the class, students complete posters, debate topics relating to the class and watch...
pressboxonline.com
Gunnar Henderson’s High School Coach: Orioles Fans Will ‘Fall In Love With This Young Man’
Stephen Clements, who coached Gunnar Henderson as a senior at Morgan Academy (Ala.), had plenty to say about the Orioles rookie infielder ahead of his major league debut … all of which seems to be coming true. Henderson is batting .269/.346./.484 with 11 extra-base hits, four home runs and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Archbishop Spalding climbs to No. 4 in Maryland football rankings
FREDERICK, MARYLAND – The Maryland High School Football State Poll, in its 32nd year, is based on a statewide voting by sports reporters. Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parenthesis reflects first-place votes. LW is last week’s ranking. The rankings are compiled by Sheldon ...
Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Baltimore Soul Jam! [Register Here]
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Soul Jam Sweepstakes ends on October 14, 2022. Subject to Official Rules. Click here for official rules: Baltimore Soul Jam Contest Rules October 2022
Trips That Make Cents: Family and dog-friendly farm offers fall fun for all
A family farm in Howard County offers the perfect combination of fall activities for all ages, including a hayride and pumpkin patch.
mocoshow.com
Lone Oak Brewery and The MoCoShow Bring You ‘MoCo Lite’
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company and The MoCoShow are collaborating to bring you MoCo Lite (3.8% ABV)– an American Pilsner that’s easy-drinking, extra pale, and very refreshing. MoCo Lite will be available starting today (Wednesday, September 28) at noon and will be sold in pints or in 16oz cans to-go at Lone Oak Farm (5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd in Olney) and will soon be available across the county.
RELATED PEOPLE
baltimorefishbowl.com
20th annual Pigtown Festival returns with food, crafts, and iconic pig races
Festival season continues in the city with a celebration recognizing one of southwestern Baltimore’s most historic communities. The 20th Annual Pigtown Festival will welcome thousands of residents and visitors to occupy five blocks of Washington Boulevard on Oct. 8 from noon to 7 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer...
Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland
There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore. According to Lioness casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2022 Awards
“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
WSET
Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over
WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weaa.org
City schools working to track down 1,300 'missing' students
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City school officials are working to track down some 1,300 students. With a total enrollment of nearly 78,000 students, officials say nearly 1 in every 60 Baltimore students has not showed up for classes. Officials say they are not looking to punish students who fail to...
Apple TV+ Show Filming In Baltimore Needs Young Men To Play Army Recruits
Men ages 18 to 40 are being sought to play Army recruits in an Apple TV+ show filming in Baltimore. The extras are needed for "Flamingo," the adaptation of the novel "Lady in the Lake," and will be paid $120 to $250. Filming will take place on Friday, Sept. 30.
mocoshow.com
7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bethesdamagazine.com
10 festivals coming to Montgomery County this fall
The cool fall weather has arrived and the fall festival season is just around the corner in Montgomery County. Bethesda Urban Partnership presents the 31st annual Taste of Bethesda from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. The event will highlight the community’s restaurants...
thebellarion.com
Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard
The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
Wbaltv.com
Adnan Syed worked toward college degree in new Georgetown program for incarcerated students
JESSUP, Md. — Adnan Syed spent much of his most-recent time in jail working toward a college degree in Georgetown University's new program for incarcerated students. Behind the walls of the heavily guarded Patuxent Institution in Jessup, Syed, ate, slept and studied. He started taking classes with the Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative in January, and the founder of the program said Syed is a great student.
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
Comments / 0