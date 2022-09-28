ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Crews searching for Kathleen Patterson, missing 60-year-old hiker in Cave Creek

By Ashley Holden
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
Tuesday marked the third day that crews searched for 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson.

Her husband, Steve Patterson, told ABC15 his wife had picked out a hike and left early Sunday morning.

She parked her car at Spur Cross Trail Head in Cave Creek around 7:45 a.m.

“She sent me a text at 10:02,” said Steve. “[Saying] hey babe got off course. I’m good plenty of water.”

He said his wife is an avid hiker, but he still called her about 45 minutes later.

“She’s like, ''I’m cranking,'” said Steve. “'I’m on my way back, I’ll text you from the parking lot.'”

Hours passed and eventually, Steve went looking for his wife’s car before calling the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. That call started a days-long search.

Volunteers swarmed the trail, braving the heat and terrain, to search the area.

“They want to help,” said John Soto with Arizona Search and Rescue Tactical. “They want to find her.”

Foothills 911 and Arizona Search and Rescue Tactical were both out helping, even getting help from sponsors like Reimagined Roofing.

“We were using a grid search pattern,” said Soto. “We choose an area and we sweep that area and just repeat.”

Some people were still out searching even after the sun went down.

“We are covering good ground, and we’re going to continue to,” said Soto.

Groups were out again Wednesday and are hoping experienced hikers and even horseback riders could help search.

ABC15 was told people can donate to help with supplies for volunteers.

“We’re hoping for the best but...time's not on our side,” said Steve.

For more information on the search, click here.

Comments / 1

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

