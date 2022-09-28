ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

It’s a celebration! St. Louis Cardinals clinch division crown with win against Milwaukee

By Jeff Jones
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 1 day ago

Behind six stellar innings including nine strikeouts from Miles Mikolas and a steady drum beat of offense up and down the lineup, the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 at American Family Field on Tuesday night, securing their 90th win of the season and with it first place in the National League Central.

The division title is the franchise’s 16th overall and 12th in the Central. Though the Brewers could also reach 90 wins by winning all of their remaining games, Tuesday’s win locked up the season series between the teams in favor of the Cardinals, thus securing the tiebreaker in the first year of this postseason format.

It’s their first division title since the 2019 season, making Oliver Marmol the second consecutive Cardinals manager — and third of four under current ownership — to win the division in his first full year at the helm of the club.

Unable to catch the champion of the NL East, the Cardinals will play in the Wild Card round as the third seed in the National League, hosting a best-of-three series at Busch Stadium that’s set to begin Friday, Oct. 7.

Before the postseason could begin, there was a celebration to be unwound. It began, as these things tend to do, with Marmol giving a short speech. What most teams don’t have, however, is Albert Pujols to follow.

His was the first cork popped.

“To come back here and finish my career being in the playoffs, this is just one step, guys,” Pujols told the team. “Just remember this moment. This is what we want to do deep in October and hopefully win the championship, bring it to the city of St. Louis.”

From there, bedlam.

It was 10:14 p.m. exactly 20 minutes after the final out, when the already-drenched team realized that the black carts filled to the brim with ice and beer — Anheuser-Busch products, not Miller — had been emptied.

A cry went up for more, and of course, as so befits him, it was Lars Nootbaar who first dove behind the protective plastic covering the locker stalls and returned with drinks in hand. A loud cheer of “NOOOOT,” the same which has filled Busch Stadium and so many others on the road, greeted him from his teammates.

It was that brief break in the celebration which found Marmol, a wide grin plastered on his face and a burning concoction pouring off his backward cap, clutching hitting coach Jeff Albert. When they disentangled, Marmol was asked when he first imagined this celebration. “The day I got the job,” he said.

Willie McGee, who once played in a World Series in Milwaukee which ended in some acclaim, took the empty carts as an opportunity to start his wide path through the clubhouse.

‘We’re not done’

With his phone in hand, there wasn’t a player, coach, or member of the support staff who didn’t have his or her face dragged next to McGee’s, smiling ear to ear, for a certainly blurry but undoubtedly precious collection of selfies.

Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright took a few for their private collection, but also had plenty of assistance to assure their night together was officially documented. Arms interlinked and broad smiles on their faces, they posed in a corner not long after Pujols had to interrupt a television interview . Molina, coming up from behind, uncorked a full stream of champagne directly into his eyes. The burn was a very minor inconvenience.

Nolan Arenado, who has unflinchingly repeated his desire for a division title throughout both of his years in St. Louis, finally found the first of his career in hand, alongside his bottle of champagne. “It’s incredible for everybody here,” Arenado said, “but we’re not done.”

He was dragged away for a photo. There were so, so many. The team’s Latin players and staff gathered for one. So did the starters. So did the members of the front office, and the coaches, and notably, José Quintana grabbed Chris Stratton, his teammate first in Pittsburgh before in St. Louis , for a shot of the two of them. Pulled from worst to first, now bound for the postseason.

“P.I.M.P.” by 50 Cent

Right around the time a long, silver-blue bottle with a rounded stopper filled with a clear liquid of indeterminate origin made its appearance, one teammate stared across the room at rookie reliever Zack Thompson, who was holding a beer that was 80% foam to the rim. “I remember my first beer,” he cracked, though it was uncertain whether he truly remembered even his first of the evening.

There weren’t always beers available. First base coach Stubby Clapp instead had clutched in his fist a mango-flavored alcoholic seltzer, drinking anything but slowly and thrilled to have found a port in a storm. It was in the same spot that Miles Mikolas was attempting to open a bottle on a hard edge when he commented that it was time to put on some “good music.”

Fortuitously, the song switched at that moment to “P.I.M.P.” by 50 Cent, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak came breezing by, stutter stepping and dancing to the beat as the first chorus dropped.

Focus and discipline left at the door

The players, coaches and executives all said the right things. This, in their estimation, was only a first step. There was more work to be done. With another week to play, focus and discipline must be maintained, and the team would need to enter the postseason with their heads on straight.

Focus and discipline were left at the door on Tuesday night in Milwaukee , stacked in the hallway next to the piles of clubhouse furniture neatly stacked in an attempt to avoid soaking. That mission was a success; the chairs and couches stayed dry.

They were perhaps all that did. The rest will air out overnight and be ready to go tomorrow.

The deluge was well earned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hyuL_0iD6WrUk00
St. Louis Cardinals stars Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols are all smiles following the team’s 6-2 win against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The victory secured the organization’s 12th Central Division crown. Jeff Jones/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qyNT_0iD6WrUk00
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals are all smiles following the team’s 6-2 victory against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The win secured the organization’s 12th Central Division crown. Jeff Jones/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8eeX_0iD6WrUk00
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals are all smiles following the team’s 6-2 victory against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The win secured the organization’s 12th Central Division crown. Jeff Jones/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OkEO_0iD6WrUk00
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals are all smiles following the team’s 6-2 victory against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The win secured the organization’s 12th Central Division crown. Jeff Jones/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oa9Ef_0iD6WrUk00
A bottle from the St. Louis Cardinals celebration following the team’s 6-2 victory against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The win secured the organization’s 12th Central Division crown. Jeff Jones/For the News-Democrat

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run

Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Quintana
Larry Brown Sports

Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The St Louis Cardinals#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run

Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?. Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.
NFL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
183
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy