Nebraska Railroad Museum evaluates inventory
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska Railroad Museum announced Wednesday that some equipment inherited from the Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad will not be kept. The railroad museum plans to dispose of two, 40-foot boxcars that were moved to Humphrey and Schuyler, Neb. A railroad car with sections for both...
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
Two deaths after crash in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A two-car crash resulted in two deaths on Tuesday in Morrill County and is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said a Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County around 12:00 p.m. MT. The Forester reportedly passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and then tried to make a left turn but the semi was unable to stop, hitting the rear of the Forester.
Juvenile suspected in western Iowa high school fire
SIDNEY, Iowa – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest in connection with a restroom fire at the Sidney High School on Sept. 21. The fire was contained by staff and fire crews after an estimated $8,500 in damage. Classes resumed a short time later. The juvenile...
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddlecreek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said the investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Saddlecreek Rd and began...
Denver woman sentenced in meth conspiracy
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 35-year-old Colorado woman was sentenced to federal court in Lincoln on Monday for drug charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that Tina Smith was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. District Judge sentenced...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash. Omaha Police said Tuesday morning that 30-year-old Joseph M. Zadina, of Omaha, died at an area hospital. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said...
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
Authorities investigating fatal Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff's office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff's Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in...
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
Woman convicted in Lancaster County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman initially sentenced on a burglary conviction has gone missing from a correctional facility in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services issued an alert Wednesday night after Danielle Zelazny was reported missing from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. According to NDCS, Zelazny was was in downtown Lincoln for an appointment when she disappeared from authorities.
OPD investigating after 13-year-old boy found fatally shot
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Officers said they were called to 1901 Park Ave around 11:50 p.m., in regards to gunshots being fired. OPD said that upon arrival, they located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot...
Nebraska readies for Hoosiers by making defensive practice changes, ‘blocking out noise’
LINCOLN - Nebraska is coming off a bye week in which interim head coach Mickey Joseph was on the road recruiting, while his team was able to do some reflecting on the first four games and get some much needed rest. Now, the Huskers are back to work, preparing for Saturday night’s homecoming tilt with Indiana. One of the major themes this week, Bill Busch taking over as defensive coordinator.
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
Missing inmate turns himself in to authorities
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate convicted in central Nebraska who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday, Clifford Brown went to the Omaha Police Department, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said. Brown was transported to the Douglas County Correctional Center.
Pack sentenced for New Year's Eve shooting
NEBRASKA CITY – Donald Pack, 23, of Nebraska City was sentenced to five to 16 years in prison for unintentional manslaughter after a New Year’s Eve shooting. In a plea agreement, a charge of second degree murder of David Holmes was reduced to manslaughter. Defense Attorney Michael Ziskey...
Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including the attempted murder of a woman. The suspect is 52-year-old Michael Austin. Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. Police...
Michel Lyn Meyer
Michel Lyn Meyer passed peacefully in his residence in Nebraska City, NE, on September 21, 2022. Michel is predeceased by his mother, Peg (Reynolds) Gleason, and father, Merle. He is survived by his son, Garett, and three granddaughters, Grace, Abigail, and Emma, and his brother, Kevin, and sisters, Mel York, Mindi Vargas, Penny Roberts, and Amy Mytnik.
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
