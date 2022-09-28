ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

Salt Lake sweeps CSI volleyball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team. After losing their first two conference matches on the road last week, CSI fell to No. 3 Salt Lake Wednesday night. #3 Salt Lake 3,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan

It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team. Both CSI basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak. Bruin boys and girls take Twin Falls Invitational; prep sports scores. Updated: 21 hours ago. Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly;...
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Hansen, Tyler

RUPERT—Tyler Hansen of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the untimely age of 47. He passed away from complications related to Type 1 Diabetes. He leaves behind a family who cared about him deeply and although many of the relationship dynamics were complex, there was an undeniable bond between them all.
RUPERT, ID
Twin Falls, ID
kmvt

Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls soccer team moved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in 3A High Desert Conference play with a win over Kimberly. The Indians will host Filer Wednesday. Kimberly will travel to Declo on Wednesday. OTHER SCORES. Wendell 9, Declo 1. Yoselin Acevedo, Aaliyah Orozco,...
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday

Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

The Idaho Version of Stonehenge

I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta has been located and returned to his home. The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome. 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place. The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Castleford School District now offering preschool for the community

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time ever, Castleford School District is now offering preschool for children ages 4 and 5. Studies show that children who attend preschool have improved social and emotional skills, as well as school readiness, and now, preschool is an option for the Castleford community.
CASTLEFORD, ID
kmvt

Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Jerome ID Police Searching For Missing Teen

Southern Idaho police are asking area residents to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy. Have you seen Alejandro Raddatz Acosta?. The Jerome Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Raddatz Acosta. Acosta, 17, hasn't had contact with family since September 24, 2022, according to his active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. He is 5'7" and weighs 190 pounds.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Memorial Wall to be constructed in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new memorial wall will be built in downtown Twin Falls, honoring veterans, firefighters, and police officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice from Twin Falls County. The Memorial Wall was originally proposed back in 2020, and after research and discussion, they have come...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, residents, business owners and state officials made their way to Jerome for the official groundbreaking for Nelson-Jameson, Inc’s newest facility in the Magic Valley. Nelson-Jameson specializes in food processing supplies for the food and beverage industry. Currently, the company operates a facility...
JEROME, ID

