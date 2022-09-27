Trying to tell the difference between what is real and what is a scam when it comes to letters in the mail these days is tough. And it is getting tougher. A faux 2022 periodic report and instruction form is making its way into many mailboxes belonging to Douglas County business owners. There might be one in your unopened stack of mail as you read this. This misleading letter states that it is time to file a periodic report.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO