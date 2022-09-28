ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
STOCKTON, CA
Xavier Becerra kicks off Latino health tour in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The president's advisor in charge of public health for the country paid a visit to Sacramento to launch a nationwide campaign to aid underserved communities and people of color. Xavier Becerra, who once served as California's top prosecutor before joining Joe Biden's cabinet as U.S. Health...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Placer County deputies discover human remains in Foresthill, sheriff says

Human remains were discovered in Foresthill on Wednesday morning, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office's news release. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a call just before 7:30 a.m. near Cold Springs Drive. They later found what they said appeared to be human remains. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2 men shot in separate incidents in Stockton overnight

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men in their 20s have been shot overnight in separate incidents in Stockton, according to police. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The first shooting injured a 24-year-old on the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was...
STOCKTON, CA
'Random, unprovoked, senseless,' Carmichael community reacts to 74-year-old man's murder

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Residents in a Carmichael community are still processing the murder of one of their beloved neighbors, 74-year-old James Raleigh. Prosecutors charged 54-year-old Darin Chastain, an unhoused individual, in Raleigh's death. Deputies said Chastain was under the influence and attacked Raleigh on Wednesday evening before 9 p.m., leading to his collapse and eventual death.
CARMICHAEL, CA

