Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
From the return of the Capital Airshow and NASCAR to corn mazes, pumpkin contests and events to raise awareness for important issues, there’s a lot to do this weekend in Northern California. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of these activities.
KCRA.com
What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
KCRA.com
Xavier Becerra kicks off Latino health tour in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The president's advisor in charge of public health for the country paid a visit to Sacramento to launch a nationwide campaign to aid underserved communities and people of color. Xavier Becerra, who once served as California's top prosecutor before joining Joe Biden's cabinet as U.S. Health...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: NorCal rescuers in Florida, Stockton on edge over killings, Student debt plan scaled back
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Placer County deputies discover human remains in Foresthill, sheriff says
Human remains were discovered in Foresthill on Wednesday morning, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office's news release. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a call just before 7:30 a.m. near Cold Springs Drive. They later found what they said appeared to be human remains. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept....
KCRA.com
‘I watched mass murder’: Roseville resident, Las Vegas mass shooting survivor reflects 5 years later
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Known as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Oct. 1, 2022, marks five years since the Las Vegas mass shooting. It was on Oct. 1, 2017, a shooter positioned themselves on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort. Across the street, 22,000 people attended an open-air music festival.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Joaquin County, authorities said. The person driving a Volkswagen Jetta struck a pedestrian on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Alpine Road, just south of Live Oak Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The hit-and-run happened northeast of Stockton.
KCRA.com
2 men shot in separate incidents in Stockton overnight
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men in their 20s have been shot overnight in separate incidents in Stockton, according to police. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The first shooting injured a 24-year-old on the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Stockton residents react to police warnings following recent unsolved homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are encouraging people to be careful when going out at night as they've noticed most of the city's unsolved homicides have a pattern. Now, neighbors are reacting to the warning. While there is no evidence of a serial killer, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden...
KCRA.com
Arson arrest made after iconic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton destroyed by fire; second suspect sought
ISLETON, Calif. — One person was arrested and charged with arson after a popular Delta riverboat restaurant was destroyed this summer in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now investigators are searching for a second suspect. Wyatt Tripp was arrested and booked into jail in July, according to jail records. He...
KCRA.com
Family of Stockton serial killings victim hopeful investigation will lead to arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Visiting the Stockton neighborhood where his brother was shot and killed less than a week ago, Jerry Lopez remembers his big brother, Lorenzo. “He was there for me. He was watching out for me. I wish I could’ve watched out for him,” Lopez said.
KCRA.com
Stockton police chief says ‘stop the killing’ as they investigate serial homicides; person of interest sought
STOCKTON, Calif. — A person of interest is sought in connection with five recent killings that Stockton's police Chief Stanley McFadden said appear to be connected. However, police have not been able to determine whether the deaths are the work of one person or multiple people. “By definition, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Sacramento's Gaudi-style home causing quite a stir after going viral on Zillow Gone Wild
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Curtis Park home just listed for sale is causing quite a stir. The inside of the home was made to model the work of Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí. "This is a distinctive property," said realtor Janet Carlson. From the outside, 2510 Coleman Avenue looks...
KCRA.com
'We're all broken': Husband, father describes loss of wife and severe injury of son in Lincoln train crash
LINCOLN, Calif. — The loss of his wife and the mother of his children is heartrending for Travis Nunes. The difficulty of watching his son – fighting for his life – is agonizing. “I can't put it into words. There's no words,” Nunes said. “Just pure loss...
KCRA.com
'Random, unprovoked, senseless,' Carmichael community reacts to 74-year-old man's murder
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Residents in a Carmichael community are still processing the murder of one of their beloved neighbors, 74-year-old James Raleigh. Prosecutors charged 54-year-old Darin Chastain, an unhoused individual, in Raleigh's death. Deputies said Chastain was under the influence and attacked Raleigh on Wednesday evening before 9 p.m., leading to his collapse and eventual death.
KCRA.com
River Valley High football players out for rest of season after video re-enacting slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Several varsity football players at River Valley High School in Yuba City are out for the rest of the season after a video of them acting out a slave auction surfaced. Because there aren't enough players now, the varsity team will also forfeit the rest of the season as well.
KCRA.com
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Northern California. When you can buy tickets
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Stockton in his only California stop scheduled for the new year on his tour. The legendary comedian is returning to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. All...
KCRA.com
High School Game of the Week: September 30 Recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These are the highlights for High School Playbook the week of Sept. 30. Watch the full show in the video player above. View scores for all games below. App users, click here.
KCRA.com
California Capital Airshow celebrates 75 years of US Air Force. What you need to know
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The California Capital Airshow takes to the skies over Rancho Cordova this weekend for three days of military performances, static displays and a STEM expo. This year's show will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force and reflect on the history of...
Comments / 0