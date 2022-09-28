Read full article on original website
Floridians on Hurricane Ian: ‘This one felt different’
Madison Seuzeneau was among the first told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Track Hurricane Ian's Destruction, Stay Connected With Loved Ones in Storm's Path
As Hurricane Ian crossed the western Florida coast late Wednesday, North Texans with loved ones in its path are anxiously watching and waiting to see just how much damage it would bring. Among them was Kelli Oakley. From Fort Worth, Oakley exchanged texts with her brother in Bartow, about an...
spacecityweather.com
While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida
Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Volunteers Prepare for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Red Cross volunteers in North Texas spent Tuesday preparing supplies for those in the path of Hurricane Ian. Volunteers at their national warehouse in Arlington stocked trucks with cleaning kits that provide buckets, gloves, brushes and trash bags that will be handed out for free. “We have a network of...
Is Texas prepared for hurricane season? We still need funding for Coastal Spine project that would help
As Texas crews head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, there's still work that needs to be done to make Texas' Gulf Coast more secure.
klif.com
Ian Just Shy of a Category 5 Hurricane as it Nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida’s coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region. Forecasters say the stretch from Naples to Sarasota is at highest risk. At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Winds and rain have begun intensifying, a day after Ian battered the western tip of Cuba, leaving the entire island without electricity.
They moved from North Texas after the 2021 freeze. Now they’re dodging a hurricane.
HUDSON, Fla. — Melissa Bartell spent 16 good years in North Texas. But the 17th year was difficult. She and her husband, Chris, lost power during the winter storm of February 2021. The lights and heat would come back on every once in a while, but she said the...
Click2Houston.com
‘We just had to leave’: Texans leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
HOUSTON – At Bush Intercontinental Airport, there are several flight arrivals from Florida with many Texans leaving the Sunshine State as The National Hurricane Center forecasts show Hurricane Ian hitting the state’s Gulf Coast. “We just had to leave,” said Alacelia Vega, who was in Florida for a...
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
KSAT 12
USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather
San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
Houston Press
As Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida, We Wave Goodbye to the Season in Texas
Hurricane Ian is already a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach major storm status before reaching the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday or Thursday. It is forecast to be a very dangerous storm that, if it does make a direct hit on the Tampa area, could cause serious damage with a huge storm surge, torrential rains and catastrophic winds.
Even cooler nights as we head into October
Saturday morning looks to be the coolest morning of this recent cooldown before more clouds start to spill into the area and bring our nighttime temperatures up. -- Nick Bannin
