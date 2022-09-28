ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

spacecityweather.com

While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida

Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Volunteers Prepare for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Red Cross volunteers in North Texas spent Tuesday preparing supplies for those in the path of Hurricane Ian. Volunteers at their national warehouse in Arlington stocked trucks with cleaning kits that provide buckets, gloves, brushes and trash bags that will be handed out for free. “We have a network of...
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

Ian Just Shy of a Category 5 Hurricane as it Nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida’s coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region. Forecasters say the stretch from Naples to Sarasota is at highest risk. At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Winds and rain have begun intensifying, a day after Ian battered the western tip of Cuba, leaving the entire island without electricity.
FLORIDA STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘We just had to leave’: Texans leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

HOUSTON – At Bush Intercontinental Airport, there are several flight arrivals from Florida with many Texans leaving the Sunshine State as The National Hurricane Center forecasts show Hurricane Ian hitting the state’s Gulf Coast. “We just had to leave,” said Alacelia Vega, who was in Florida for a...
FLORIDA STATE
KSAT 12

USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather

San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Press

As Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida, We Wave Goodbye to the Season in Texas

Hurricane Ian is already a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach major storm status before reaching the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday or Thursday. It is forecast to be a very dangerous storm that, if it does make a direct hit on the Tampa area, could cause serious damage with a huge storm surge, torrential rains and catastrophic winds.
TEXAS STATE
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

Colorful pills, dark reality: Rainbow fentanyl killing kids

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a sobering statistic every parent needs to hear: our children are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than from a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. A new version of the deadliest opioid is already in North Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Texas?

When I was a kid, I'd beg my parents to stay home alone while they ran errands or went on dates. I'm pretty sure they stopped dragging me everywhere with them when I was about 10 or 11 years old. I didn't stay alone overnight and I was always instructed to keep the doors locked and not to answer the landline if anyone called.
TEXAS STATE

