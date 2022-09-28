ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ualrpublicradio.org

Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy

Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
KATV

1.8 million spent in expanded corporate contributions from Entergy Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The weather in Arkansas is starting cool down but Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that bill assistance is still available for their qualified customers. According to the news release, Entergy has offered one-time bill credits, charitable contributions, and weatherization have been a few of the attempts...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas electric workers respond to power outages in Florida as Hurricane Ian lashes the coast

ARKANSAS — Mid-South workers are already responding to the expected fallout from Hurricane Ian as it bears down on Florida. Sixty-four Line workers and utility vehicles with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas (AECI), along with construction and right-of-way equipment, have been dispatched to assist the Peace River Electric Cooperative in Wauchula, Fla., with anticipated power outages.
arkansasedc.com

Arkansas Home Prices Ranked Third-Lowest in U.S.

Arkansas has some of the most affordable home prices in the United States, according to a recent study. Online publication The Ascent recently published “Average House Price by State in 2022,” which looks at housing markets across the United States. This study found that Arkansas has the third-lowest home prices in the country.
Zekelman Industries to Expand Arkansas Factory

CHICAGO — Zekelman Industries announced Tuesday that construction would begin in December on its new state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville, Arkansas. Similar to the company's most recent expansion in Rochelle, Illinois, the factory will utilize best-in-class manufacturing technology and a fully automated Matter warehouse system. The...
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas Outdoor Social benefits Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation

Farmers Bank & Trust hosted its third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social in Columbia County on September 16-17. The two-day, three-event benefit served as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. The affair consisted of a free fishing derby at the Southern Arkansas University Engineering Pond on Friday,...
KATV

Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
