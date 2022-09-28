Read full article on original website
KATV
SWEPCO announces a fuel adjustment to aid in higher-than-expected fuel costs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power company announced Tuesday they are filing an adjustment to help with the higher-than-expected fuel costs from over the summer. The adjustment was filed to the Entergy Cost Recovery rate on Sept. 21 with the Arkansas Public...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ualrpublicradio.org
Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
KATV
1.8 million spent in expanded corporate contributions from Entergy Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The weather in Arkansas is starting cool down but Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that bill assistance is still available for their qualified customers. According to the news release, Entergy has offered one-time bill credits, charitable contributions, and weatherization have been a few of the attempts...
Arkansas electric workers respond to power outages in Florida as Hurricane Ian lashes the coast
ARKANSAS — Mid-South workers are already responding to the expected fallout from Hurricane Ian as it bears down on Florida. Sixty-four Line workers and utility vehicles with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas (AECI), along with construction and right-of-way equipment, have been dispatched to assist the Peace River Electric Cooperative in Wauchula, Fla., with anticipated power outages.
KATV
Arkansas Department of Agriculture - Farm to School Month
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Erica Benoit talk Farm to School month every October.
arkansasedc.com
Arkansas Home Prices Ranked Third-Lowest in U.S.
Arkansas has some of the most affordable home prices in the United States, according to a recent study. Online publication The Ascent recently published “Average House Price by State in 2022,” which looks at housing markets across the United States. This study found that Arkansas has the third-lowest home prices in the country.
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th most CBD-obsessed state in the U.S. a new study says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to a recent study, Arkansas is the fifth most CBD-obsessed state in the country. Medical experts at Leafwell conducted research that studied Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in CBD. The terms were then combined to give each American...
KTLO
Arkansas AG Rutledge discourages banks, credit card companies from tracking firearm purchases
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 24 states in alerting the chief executive officers of multiple banks and major credit card companies that classifying firearm transactions into a newly created Merchant Category Code is potentially a violation of consumer protection law and antitrust law. Rutledge says “attempting to...
nddist.com
Zekelman Industries to Expand Arkansas Factory
CHICAGO — Zekelman Industries announced Tuesday that construction would begin in December on its new state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville, Arkansas. Similar to the company's most recent expansion in Rochelle, Illinois, the factory will utilize best-in-class manufacturing technology and a fully automated Matter warehouse system. The...
KATV
Wildfire danger increases across Arkansas; southeast and eastern is at high risk
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division updated its wildfire risk level on Tuesday afternoon across the state. According to the ADA 19 of the counties are at a high risk of wildfire danger. The rest of the state has remained at a moderate degree. The...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Several more counties under burn bans
With only a few isolated showers over the last few weeks, Arkansas is continuing to dry out.
KATV
'Life-threatening' flooding expected as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon and has the potential to cause "life-threatening" flooding, as the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS...
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
aarp.org
Connecting Rural Arkansas via High-Speed Internet
A look at how community, business, and government leaders brought internet service to unserved businesses and homes in a south Arkansas community.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas Outdoor Social benefits Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation
Farmers Bank & Trust hosted its third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social in Columbia County on September 16-17. The two-day, three-event benefit served as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. The affair consisted of a free fishing derby at the Southern Arkansas University Engineering Pond on Friday,...
KATV
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
KATV
Spirit of Arkansas: KATV partners with the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida...
