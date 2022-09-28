THE GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES WILL HAVE TO GET A NEW TROPHY FOR THEIR PIONEER LEAUGE CHAMPIONSHIP SOME DAY, BECAUSE THE TEAM IS CHANGING IT'S NAME. WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO