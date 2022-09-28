Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impactMatt WhittakerGrand Junction, CO
Related
KJCT8
KJCT Renaming the Grand Junction Rockies
WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE. KJCT CLIFTON BEARS. Updated: 11 hours ago. IN THE LAST FOUR WEEKS... STATE WILDLIFE AGENTS SAY DRIVERS...
Rainbow fentanyl hitting the streets in Colorado, targeting young adults
Fentanyl pills are already made to look like pharmaceuticals, and adding the rainbow coloring is another step to make the drug look more approachable for young users.
Who Makes the Best Cheeseburgers in Grand Junction, Colorado?
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
KJCT8
Chain law season swiftly approaching
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While September is associated with fall colors and cooling temperatures, it’s important to remember that higher elevations will be starting to see snowfall soon. The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado State Patrol Golden Troop Office has begun an initiative to help drivers of Commercial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
Photos from Fall Color Weekend on Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa is a great time to enjoy the bursts of gold that signal the arrival of the fall season. We decided to take a look and brought back several gold bursts in the photos below. Fall color is back in the Mesa Lakes area....
KJCT8
Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop. The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
RELATED PEOPLE
KJCT8
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
KJCT8
State Tourism Award given to Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Visit Grand Junction (Visit GJ), the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO, was awarded “Outstanding Marketing Program” at the annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference. The award is given annually to recognize a Colorado organization that executes creativity and excellence in promoting tourism.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds Mesa County trooper conducted unlawful search — again
For the second time in three months, the Colorado Supreme Court has agreed one state trooper working in Mesa County conducted an unlawful search of a vehicle in his attempt to apprehend drug traffickers. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Christian Bollen pulled over a rental Jeep on Interstate 70 for an...
nbc11news.com
Bridge in Fruita will be closed starting October 3
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Street Bridge at Little Salt Wash in Fruita will be closed for reconstruction beginning on October 2, 2022. The road is expected to remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles until June of 2023. The Pine Street Bridge is located north of K 4/10 Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KJCT8
KJCT Slow Start for Larger Cities
THE GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES WILL HAVE TO GET A NEW TROPHY FOR THEIR PIONEER LEAUGE CHAMPIONSHIP SOME DAY, BECAUSE THE TEAM IS CHANGING IT'S NAME. WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE.
New Flights, Construction Revitalizing Montrose Airport
By mid-December, the north side construction of Montrose Regional Airport will be completed.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
KJCT8
Bird flu cases rising again in Colorado, flock owners encouraged to take protective measures
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Bird flu cases are on the rise in Colorado again. On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a new detection of bird flu in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County shortly before another instance was confirmed in a Blue Winged Teal Duck in Boulder County. Two days later, another instance was detected in Larimer County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cpr.org
To fill hundreds of empty snowplow seats, CDOT plans to offer state-owned housing to drivers
It’s not that John Lorme can’t hire anyone to drive snowplows. He can’t get them to stay hired. “Right before they start, they tell us they can't take the job because they can't find housing,” said Lorme, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s director of maintenance and operations. “It's either affordability or availability depending on where you are. And sometimes it's both.”
KJCT8
Rain and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KJCT8
Free eye exams for Clifton Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear vision is a necessity for everyone, especially students. But, glasses aren’t cheap and not every family carries insurance. So, that’s where a special program at Clifton Elementary comes in. Today, I went to the school while students were getting their eye exams for free. Yes, you read that correctly, for free.
Comments / 1