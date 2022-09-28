ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

KJCT8

KJCT Renaming the Grand Junction Rockies

WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE. KJCT CLIFTON BEARS. Updated: 11 hours ago. IN THE LAST FOUR WEEKS... STATE WILDLIFE AGENTS SAY DRIVERS...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Chain law season swiftly approaching

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While September is associated with fall colors and cooling temperatures, it’s important to remember that higher elevations will be starting to see snowfall soon. The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado State Patrol Golden Troop Office has begun an initiative to help drivers of Commercial...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop. The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

State Tourism Award given to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Visit Grand Junction (Visit GJ), the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO, was awarded “Outstanding Marketing Program” at the annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference. The award is given annually to recognize a Colorado organization that executes creativity and excellence in promoting tourism.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Bridge in Fruita will be closed starting October 3

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Street Bridge at Little Salt Wash in Fruita will be closed for reconstruction beginning on October 2, 2022. The road is expected to remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles until June of 2023. The Pine Street Bridge is located north of K 4/10 Road...
FRUITA, CO
KJCT8

KJCT Slow Start for Larger Cities

THE GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES WILL HAVE TO GET A NEW TROPHY FOR THEIR PIONEER LEAUGE CHAMPIONSHIP SOME DAY, BECAUSE THE TEAM IS CHANGING IT'S NAME. WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Bird flu cases rising again in Colorado, flock owners encouraged to take protective measures

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Bird flu cases are on the rise in Colorado again. On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a new detection of bird flu in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County shortly before another instance was confirmed in a Blue Winged Teal Duck in Boulder County. Two days later, another instance was detected in Larimer County.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

To fill hundreds of empty snowplow seats, CDOT plans to offer state-owned housing to drivers

It’s not that John Lorme can’t hire anyone to drive snowplows. He can’t get them to stay hired. “Right before they start, they tell us they can't take the job because they can't find housing,” said Lorme, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s director of maintenance and operations. “It's either affordability or availability depending on where you are. And sometimes it's both.”
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Rain and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Free eye exams for Clifton Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear vision is a necessity for everyone, especially students. But, glasses aren’t cheap and not every family carries insurance. So, that’s where a special program at Clifton Elementary comes in. Today, I went to the school while students were getting their eye exams for free. Yes, you read that correctly, for free.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

