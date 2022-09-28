Read full article on original website
Related
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
Port Arthur News
CHRIS MOORE — School districts could benefit from more local collaboration
Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a unique opportunity to collaborate with several school district leaders across the state thanks to a scholarship he received. However, a local effort Kelly is involved with might be a template for all school districts. While talking to Kelly about...
Port Arthur News
Dennis James Trahan
Dennis James Trahan, 80, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:41 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born May 9, 1942 in Jennings, LA and was a 1960 graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley, LA, where he began his love of sports and received 15 of the 16 letters offered in sports.
Deweyville and Vidor Schools Show “Armed Staff” Signs On Campus
Well, Texas, I really had no idea this was a thing until I ran across these pictures of the signs at two different schools. From doing some research on this subject, Texas has allowed its teaching staff to conceal carry at school as long as the staff member followed the correct procedures to acquire a concealed carry license, and it was approved by the district board members. After the Uvalde shooting, more and more towns across Texas really began to get on board with arming various staff members in order to protect the students in their care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux
Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux, 75, transitioned from his earthly home at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx., Thursday, September 15, 2022. Tony was born on July 12, 1947 in Port Arthur, Tx., to the late Raymond D. C. Comeaux and Mildred Linton Comeaux. Tony attended Sacred Heart Catholic...
Port Arthur ISD hiring 28 high school seniors as substitutes, tutors
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Independent School District is revolutionizing the way it finds and hires their substitute teachers. Officials are now looking within the district and training their own students to rise up to the challenge and help teach the next generation. In about two weeks, 28...
Port Arthur News
DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe
“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home. DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She attended Word...
Port Arthur News
Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur
The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecordlive.com
Turfgrass Management and Weed Control (Part 1 of 3)
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me), with a blistering start! Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them…Now! As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques which can assist us in lawn weed control. Before “digging” into this week’s subject, let’s review the three basic weed groups, which are annuals, biennials, and perennials. To manage them effectively, each weed type must be understood, as they are controlled, and treated differently.
Port Arthur News
KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools
The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
Port Arthur News
Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr.
Mr. Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr., 76 of Port Arthur, Texas departed his life and entered into eternal rest and abundant life in Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School. He was...
Entergy Texas, Acadian Ambulance sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — Emergency crews from Texas and beyond are planning to be on standby in Florida ready to help ahead of what officials believe could be a major hurricane. Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 Hurricane by Tuesday or Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
38-Year-Old Jessica Norsworthy Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 Dam B Bridge at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Beaumont ISD set to hold biannual, state-mandated safety and security meeting on Monday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents and members of the Beaumont community will have an opportunity to voice any concerns they mat have regarding school safety at an upcoming meeting. Beaumont Independent School District officials are set to hold a safety and security meeting on Monday. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and will be held in the Beaumont ISD board room.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Museum of the Gulf Coast celebrated Hall class
There was a packed house at the Museum of the Gulf Coast Saturday afternoon. The crown in Port Arthur was there to celebrate the induction of four people — one into the museum’s Notable People Hall of Fame and three into the Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony...
Port Arthur News
William E “Bill” Ferrett Sr.
William E “Bill” Ferrett Sr., born January 22, 1938 in Port Arthur, TX passed away at home with his wife and care givers by his side Saturday, September 24, 2022 after a lengthy struggle with back issues and muscular dystrophy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of...
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont getting boost to the economy with new development
BEAUMONT — Despite the nation's challenges with inflation this year, the economy is still growing in Beaumont. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports new businesses are opening in Southeast Texas.
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
Comments / 0