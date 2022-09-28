ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
Dennis James Trahan

Dennis James Trahan, 80, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:41 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born May 9, 1942 in Jennings, LA and was a 1960 graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley, LA, where he began his love of sports and received 15 of the 16 letters offered in sports.
Deweyville and Vidor Schools Show “Armed Staff” Signs On Campus

Well, Texas, I really had no idea this was a thing until I ran across these pictures of the signs at two different schools. From doing some research on this subject, Texas has allowed its teaching staff to conceal carry at school as long as the staff member followed the correct procedures to acquire a concealed carry license, and it was approved by the district board members. After the Uvalde shooting, more and more towns across Texas really began to get on board with arming various staff members in order to protect the students in their care.
Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux

Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux, 75, transitioned from his earthly home at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx., Thursday, September 15, 2022. Tony was born on July 12, 1947 in Port Arthur, Tx., to the late Raymond D. C. Comeaux and Mildred Linton Comeaux. Tony attended Sacred Heart Catholic...
DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe

“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home. DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She attended Word...
Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur

The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
Turfgrass Management and Weed Control (Part 1 of 3)

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me), with a blistering start! Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them…Now! As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques which can assist us in lawn weed control. Before “digging” into this week’s subject, let’s review the three basic weed groups, which are annuals, biennials, and perennials. To manage them effectively, each weed type must be understood, as they are controlled, and treated differently.
KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools

The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr.

Mr. Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr., 76 of Port Arthur, Texas departed his life and entered into eternal rest and abundant life in Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School. He was...
William E “Bill” Ferrett Sr.

William E “Bill” Ferrett Sr., born January 22, 1938 in Port Arthur, TX passed away at home with his wife and care givers by his side Saturday, September 24, 2022 after a lengthy struggle with back issues and muscular dystrophy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of...
