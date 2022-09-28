Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Two men, teen caught stealing catalytic converters in Denton
A police officer was driving past a motel and saw a guy crawling under a Tundra pick-up and then quickly crawling out and jumping into a getaway car.
Man accused of shooting at Arlington police is charged
Police were called because a man was firing shots in the parking lot of the Trinity Trace Apartments. When officers got there, the man climbed on top of a pick-up and took shots at the police.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion
Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say. A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.
wbap.com
Frisco Police Warning Residents Amid Investigations Into Robberies Near Regents Park
FRISCO (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Frisco Police Department is urging residents to be on alert after two robberies that occurred near Regents Park earlier this month. The crimes are believed to have been committed by the same people. The incidents happened on Tuesday, September 13 around 7:40 p.m....
Police: 2 arrested after tying up, burglarizing elderly woman in Murphy
MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A vigilant neighbor's tip led to the arrest of two men in Murphy on Wednesday after, police say, the men broke into an elderly woman's house and tied her up.At about 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 28, Murphy police officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a house in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.The caller told dispatchers that they had seen the vehicle driving around the neighborhood for some time and that it then pulled up behind their neighbor's house.When officers arrived, they found two masked men later identified as Jorge Morales, 36, of Sachse, and Albert Silva, 27, of Royse City, walking out of the home through the garage door carrying property. They were both detained as police continued to investigate.Inside, police found the homeowner, an elderly woman, with her hands tied behind her back. She told officers that Morales and Silva broke into her home, tied her up, and then began ransacking the house looking for things to steal.The homeowner was unharmed.Morales and Silver were arrested and have been charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful restraint. They are currently being held at the Wylie Jail.
Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
fox4news.com
Burglars tie up elderly woman during home invasion in Murphy
MURPHY - Police arrested two people who allegedly tied up an elderly woman and robbed her at her home in Murphy on Wednesday. Murphy police were called to a home on Starlite Drive just after 11 a.m. because the caller said a suspicious vehicle had been driving around the neighborhood and pulled up behind their neighbor's home.
Pedestrians killed in Lewisville crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 6:15 a.m., a driver heading east on FM 3040 struck both pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive. The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene, according to LPD.
murphymonitor.com
Sachse man arraigned on two charges of attempted capital murder
A Sachse resident, Josiah Perez, 25, has been arraigned on two charges of attempted capital murder for his role in a shooting of two Sachse police officers Sept. 2, according to information released by the Sachse Police Department earlier this week. Perez was arraigned following his recovery from a gunshot...
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On July 27 at 4 p.m., a caller reported that two teenage boys were “darting around Country Club Road, throwing rocks and yanking up signs” for about half an hour. A business owner in the shopping center near Hwy 377 said the boys knocked down a pole near the parking lot entrance, and it appeared the boys took off in a gray older model car. The officer was unable to locate the boys, and the pole was put back up.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
KXII.com
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday. They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol...
fox4news.com
Widow wants answers after Arlington police recruit dies during training
ARLINGTON, Texas - A seemingly healthy Arlington police recruit died suddenly while training over the weekend. The 40-year-old's widow is left baffled at what may have caused his death. Marquis Kennedy’s widow believes he was healthy. He was just 40 years old. He had to pass a physical to get...
Pedestrians killed by a car in Lewisville have now been identified
Two people killed by a car in Lewisville this week have now been identified. The pair was struck by a car while walking on Round Grove Road near Highway 121 on Tuesday.
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Mansfield man charged with manslaughter in Bedford crash that killed toddler
Bedford police charged the Mansfield man accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler over the weekend with manslaughter. The man was arrested at the scene, but charged Monday.
New 'blocking trailer' is protecting Carrollton first responders
CARROLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A busy highway can be a scary place to stand."When you're working a scene, you feel the wind from the mirror of a car on your arm, going 70 miles an hour. It's very unnerving," said Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson.In the past, his department has used fire engines as barriers to protect emergency crews, but when they get hit, it can take more than a year and a lot of money to fix.So, Carrollton Fire Rescue came up with a new idea – collaborating with a private company to create a first of its kind...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One individual is useless and two others are injured after a capturing inside a south Dallas purchasing middle. Investigators say one of many individuals injured is in custody. Crime scene tape saved onlookers a good way away from the Big T Plaza purchasing middle Saturday. For individuals inside this afternoon,...
