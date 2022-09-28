ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Orange Leader

Go behind the scenes with Mustangs “playmaker” Dakarion Judge

WEST ORANGE – It’s hard to believe he is a senior, but West Orange-Stark fans have watched Dakarion Judge be “The Playmaker,” going back to his sophomore season. Judge has bedazzled Mustangs opponents in all three phases of the game. He’s an excellent receiver and defensive back and has been huge as a return man.
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

LC-M, Orangefield CC teams perform well in Liberty

LIBERTY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield cross country teams found success at the Tony Munson Invitational hosted by Liberty. For the LC-M girls, Annabelle Fisher covered the two-mile course in 12 minutes, 30. 2 seconds to finish second overall. She was followed by Lady Bear teammates Jenna Hallman...
LIBERTY, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville cuts ribbon on new stadium

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville community celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Battlin’ Bear Stadium with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday night. Joining Superintendent Stacey Brister and Athletic Director Eric Peevey for the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon were the LCM Board of Trustees and several student leaders and athletes, all of whom will benefit from the facility upgrades.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Roland Matt Wolfford

Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
ORANGE, TX
fox44news.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
TEXAS STATE
Orange Leader

MASTER GARDENER — Important tips for turfgrass management and weed control (Part 1 of 3)

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me) with a blistering start!. Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear, and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them … now. As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques that can assist us in lawn weed control.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County

One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
VOTAW, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
witzamfm.com

Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper

Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
HOUSTON, TX

