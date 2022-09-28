Read full article on original website
Go behind the scenes with Mustangs “playmaker” Dakarion Judge
WEST ORANGE – It’s hard to believe he is a senior, but West Orange-Stark fans have watched Dakarion Judge be “The Playmaker,” going back to his sophomore season. Judge has bedazzled Mustangs opponents in all three phases of the game. He’s an excellent receiver and defensive back and has been huge as a return man.
VAN WADE — It’s time for West Orange-Stark fans to rise up for Mustangs student-athletes
It was a tough couple days of football watching for me, starting Friday night into Saturday. On Friday, I witnessed the West Orange-Stark Mustangs drop their first district game since 2009, as they fell to Silsbee, ending a 69-game district winning streak. Then I saw the Texas Longhorns fall into...
LC-M, Orangefield CC teams perform well in Liberty
LIBERTY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield cross country teams found success at the Tony Munson Invitational hosted by Liberty. For the LC-M girls, Annabelle Fisher covered the two-mile course in 12 minutes, 30. 2 seconds to finish second overall. She was followed by Lady Bear teammates Jenna Hallman...
Orange native Bruce Aven’s illustrious career earns him place in his college’s Hall of Honor
West Orange-Stark fans, along with fans from all across the Orange County, remember how hard-nosed and tough of an athlete Bruce Aven was with the Mustangs in baseball and football. He left it all on the field, no matter what venue or surface he was playing. Now the former Mustangs...
PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville cuts ribbon on new stadium
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville community celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Battlin’ Bear Stadium with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday night. Joining Superintendent Stacey Brister and Athletic Director Eric Peevey for the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon were the LCM Board of Trustees and several student leaders and athletes, all of whom will benefit from the facility upgrades.
PHOTO FEATURE: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic nets record-breaking mark
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic had a record-breaking 201 participants. These tiny cheerleaders will cheer on the sidelines during the third quarter of the Homecoming game Friday, when the Battlin’ Bears take on Spring Legacy.
Roland Matt Wolfford
Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
53-Year-Old Stephanie Gillespie Killed After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mauriceville (Mauriceville, TX)
Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety have stated that troopers are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange. The incident is reported to have taken place along Texas Highway [..]
Bridge City superintendent outlines “think-tank” invitation, how it benefits local education
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a seat among the state’s brightest minds in education. The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin released a statement saying Kelly is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy.
MASTER GARDENER — Important tips for turfgrass management and weed control (Part 1 of 3)
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me) with a blistering start!. Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear, and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them … now. As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques that can assist us in lawn weed control.
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
One dead after box truck strikes side-by-side UTV along Texas Highway 73 on west side of Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The driver of a side-by-side UTV was killed in a wreck along Texas highway 73 on the west side of Port Arthur Tuesday morning. A commercial refrigerated box truck struck the Kubota side-by-side UTV just before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.
One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County
One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
53-year-old Orange woman killed in wreck along Texas 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange along Texas Highway 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning. Stephanie Gillespie, 53, of Orange, was killed in the wreck which happened near the intersection of Texas...
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper
Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
