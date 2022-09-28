ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD: Fatal crash caused by speed, likely impairment

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWC3J_0iD6Rad000

TULSA, Okla. — A woman died and a man was injured on Tuesday after a crash near the Tulsa International Airport (TIA).

Police said a car was on East Apache Street when it flipped onto airport property.

A 53-year-old woman was killed in crash and a 41-year-old man was hospitalized.

Traffic officers were able to determine that the woman was the driver based on the seat position, injuries, and registration on the vehicle, police said in a press release.

“Preliminary calculations showed the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on East Apache Street at a minimum of 66 mph in a posted 40 mph zone,” Tulsa police said. “The driver was possibly impaired based on the over abundance of beer cans in and around the vehicle and past history of DUI.”

Police said she may have failed to negotiate the 90 degree curve just east of Sheridan due to her excessive speed.

“The vehicle went into a sideways yaw and struck the curb where it rolled multiple times going through the chain link fence,” Tulsa police said. “The driver was not seat-belted and was ejected from the vehicle causing her death.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fatal crash on Yale and 71st leaves once person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue on the evening of Sept. 28. A small car was stopped at a red light heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made in east Tulsa fatal hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in east Tulsa, police said. Porfirio Mejia-Murcia, 45, was arrested after police say he hit a person near 11th and Garnett and drove away on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report. Police say he...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Apache, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: How to protect yourselves from mailbox thieves

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 continues to investigate thefts at United States Postal Service boxes across Green Country. The ongoing thefts have forced postmasters to close some blue collection bins at 51st and Sheridan, 91st and Sheridan and 71st and Lewis. FOX23 went back to check, and all of those previously closed mailboxes are now open. Thieves had been prying open these boxes to steal checks and fraudulently cash them.
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTUL

Second suspect arrested from deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second suspect has been arrested from a deadly shooting that happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway in late July, according to police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in late August for his connection to the murder and charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
The Associated Press

Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter

An Oklahoma prosecutor who police said was stabbed by his adult daughter, on Wednesday called for more state funding for mental illness programs. “(Tuesday) my family endured one of the toughest days in our lives,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in an approximately nine-minute statement to reporters before leaving without taking questions. “The elected leaders of our state, the elected leaders of our state Legislature need to make this a priority,” and increase funding for mental health treatment, said Kunzweiler, 60, who showed no visible sign of the attack. Jennifer Kunzweiler, 30, was arrested following the stabbing at Kunzweiler’s home Tuesday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Twitter.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy