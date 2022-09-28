TPD: Fatal crash caused by speed, likely impairment

TULSA, Okla. — A woman died and a man was injured on Tuesday after a crash near the Tulsa International Airport (TIA).

Police said a car was on East Apache Street when it flipped onto airport property.

A 53-year-old woman was killed in crash and a 41-year-old man was hospitalized.

Traffic officers were able to determine that the woman was the driver based on the seat position, injuries, and registration on the vehicle, police said in a press release.

“Preliminary calculations showed the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on East Apache Street at a minimum of 66 mph in a posted 40 mph zone,” Tulsa police said. “The driver was possibly impaired based on the over abundance of beer cans in and around the vehicle and past history of DUI.”

Police said she may have failed to negotiate the 90 degree curve just east of Sheridan due to her excessive speed.

“The vehicle went into a sideways yaw and struck the curb where it rolled multiple times going through the chain link fence,” Tulsa police said. “The driver was not seat-belted and was ejected from the vehicle causing her death.”

©2022 Cox Media Group