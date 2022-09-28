Read full article on original website
Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday in Winnie, here's what Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy
WINNIE, Texas — The Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Organizers said there will be plenty of food and entertainment. “So this is the 53rd annual rice festival,” Tammy Gilfillian, Texas Rice Festival president, said. “It started 53 years ago to celebrate the ending of the rice harvest. All the local families were just happy to celebrate that that part of their rice crop is over.”
'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
Orange Leader
Roland Matt Wolfford
Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
Orange Leader
MASTER GARDENER — Important tips for turfgrass management and weed control (Part 1 of 3)
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me) with a blistering start!. Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear, and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them … now. As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques that can assist us in lawn weed control.
beaumontcvb.com
The Beaumont CVB is a One-Stop Shop for all Meeting Needs
When meeting in Beaumont, planners need to find the perfect venue, hotels, catering options, opportunities for their group, and above all else, create a successful and memorable experience. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) sales team can assist with doing just that, and more!. If your business or industry...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic nets record-breaking mark
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic had a record-breaking 201 participants. These tiny cheerleaders will cheer on the sidelines during the third quarter of the Homecoming game Friday, when the Battlin’ Bears take on Spring Legacy.
therecordlive.com
Port Arthur News
WATCH — Port Arthur’s Glenn Alexander II performs on one of country’s most famous stages
It seems music chose Glenn Alexander II as much as he chose it. “As a small child, his sister was a piano player so we always had a piano in the house,” said his father, longtime Port Arthur pediatric nurse practitioner Glenn Alexander. “So he just got it, started banging and continued to do that.”
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
Orange Leader
Battlin’ Bears preparing to break in new turf with a bang for Little Cypress-Mauriceville fans
LITTLE CYPRESS – Home Sweet Home. That will be the case for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears Friday night as they will play host to Spring Legacy in their first home game of the season on their brand new turf. To make it even more special, it will...
Orange Leader
Bridge City superintendent outlines “think-tank” invitation, how it benefits local education
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a seat among the state’s brightest minds in education. The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin released a statement saying Kelly is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy.
KPLC TV
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
Port Arthur News
KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools
The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
kjas.com
Wildfire burned close to home of former NFL star Eugene Seale
A Wednesday afternoon wildfire burned close to the home of former NFL star Eugene Seale. The blaze was reported shortly after 2:00 in the 100 block of County Road 103 in the Dixie Community. The Beech Grove, Angelina River, and Jasper Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service all...
therecordlive.com
EquuSearch joins in effort to find missing woman
A two-state search is being conducted for 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds of Alvin, a former Orange resident with relatives here. Her husband reported her missing this weekend to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office after she disappeared on Thursday, September 22. She told her husband she was going to get something to eat.
Firefighters, bulldozers battle fire at recycling facility in Vidor Tuesday
VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews worked and successfully made sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread. It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."
