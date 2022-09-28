ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

12NewsNow

Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday in Winnie, here's what Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy

WINNIE, Texas — The Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Organizers said there will be plenty of food and entertainment. “So this is the 53rd annual rice festival,” Tammy Gilfillian, Texas Rice Festival president, said. “It started 53 years ago to celebrate the ending of the rice harvest. All the local families were just happy to celebrate that that part of their rice crop is over.”
WINNIE, TX
12NewsNow

'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Roland Matt Wolfford

Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

MASTER GARDENER — Important tips for turfgrass management and weed control (Part 1 of 3)

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me) with a blistering start!. Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear, and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them … now. As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques that can assist us in lawn weed control.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
beaumontcvb.com

The Beaumont CVB is a One-Stop Shop for all Meeting Needs

When meeting in Beaumont, planners need to find the perfect venue, hotels, catering options, opportunities for their group, and above all else, create a successful and memorable experience. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) sales team can assist with doing just that, and more!. If your business or industry...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

Turfgrass Management and Weed Control (Part 1 of 3)

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me), with a blistering start! Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them…Now! As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques which can assist us in lawn weed control. Before “digging” into this week’s subject, let’s review the three basic weed groups, which are annuals, biennials, and perennials. To manage them effectively, each weed type must be understood, as they are controlled, and treated differently.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
SULPHUR, LA
Port Arthur News

KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools

The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Wildfire burned close to home of former NFL star Eugene Seale

A Wednesday afternoon wildfire burned close to the home of former NFL star Eugene Seale. The blaze was reported shortly after 2:00 in the 100 block of County Road 103 in the Dixie Community. The Beech Grove, Angelina River, and Jasper Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service all...
JASPER, TX
therecordlive.com

EquuSearch joins in effort to find missing woman

A two-state search is being conducted for 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds of Alvin, a former Orange resident with relatives here. Her husband reported her missing this weekend to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office after she disappeared on Thursday, September 22. She told her husband she was going to get something to eat.
ORANGE, TX

