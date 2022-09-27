Read full article on original website
Berks Women2Women to Host Evening of Empowerment
Join Berks Women2Women (W2W), a special program of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA), for its annual Evening of Empowerment. The inspirational development and networking event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Ballroom, Reading. W2W will welcome keynote speaker Marissa...
City of Reading Council Meeting 9-26-22
City of Reading Regular Council Meeting of Monday, September 9, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Literacy Council to Host Personal Finance Workshop Series
The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks is excited to be hosting RFinances personal finance workshop series “You and Your Money.” These workshops are FREE and Open to the Public. Workshops are instructed by licensed financial advisors and cover important topics of personal finance including budgeting, debt and investing. Attendees walk away with tools to take control and have more confidence with money.
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Lantern Tours & More
The Berks County Parks & Recreation Department will host a night of unique fall experiences at the Berks County Heritage Center on Friday, October 7, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. This is an event that only happens once a year, so you don’t want to miss out!. Enjoy...
B.A.R.N. Announces Excellence in Agriculture Awards, Call for Nominations
The Berks Agricultural Resource Network, BARN, is now seeking nominations for several award categories meant to acknowledge and encourage excellence in agriculture-related areas. 2022 Bountiful Berks Award to recognize individuals or groups, or a project, that have distinguished themselves by achieving and/or promoting best practices in agriculture or related businesses.
‘Stuff a Bus’ Food Drive, Berks Encore Senior Expo to Be Held at FirstEnergy Stadium
FirstEnergy Stadium is proud to host the ‘Stuff a Bus’ food drive and the Berks Encore Senior Expo this fall. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 5th from 9am-2pm. Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) will be organizing and accepting donations to support Helping Harvest’s food assistance programs as well as dog and cat food to benefit Humane Pennsylvania. This will be throughout the entirety Berks Encore Senior Expo event which is expected to have more than 75 vendors in attendance.
Nineteenth-Century Portraits of Native Americans Featured at Reading Public Museum
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce the opening of Indigenous Identities: Portraits of Native Americans in the Civil War Era. The exhibition will be on view from October 1, 2022 through January 8, 2023 in The Museum’s Works on Paper Gallery on the ground floor. The exhibition will include 49 photographic portraits taken during the United States Civil War era (1846 – 1877). These images were collected as part of the Hayden Survey (later known as the US Geological and Geographical Survey of the Territories) conducted by the Department of the Interior in 1871. The purpose of the survey was to gather intelligence about the West in order to open the land to white settlers.
Unique Teams Up with Tröegs for First Annual Senstoberfest
Unique Snacks, a 100-year-old family-owned and operated snack industry leader, announced it is joining Tröegs Independent Brewing to step up to the plate on Saturday, October 8th, at the first annual Senstoberfest Beer Fest, held at the Senators ballpark on City Island in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Senstoberfest benefits Harrisburg River Rescue and features more than 20 local and national breweries offering samplings of select brews, including Tröegs – a family-owned and operated brewery based in Hershey, PA, and a local favorite.
Santander Arena and PAC Rank High Pollstar Quarter Three Rankings
The ASM Global managed Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center kicked off the two venue’s 2022-2023 with a record number of events in July in August that contributed to strong rankings on Pollstar’s Quarterly Worldwide Ranking based on ticket sales. The two downtown venues in Reading once again ranked high as Q3 Worldwide Pollstar Rankings for 2022 listed the Santander Performing Arts Center at #73 amongst theaters and the Santander Arena landed at #113 amongst arenas. Excluding international venues and only factoring in venues located within the United States the Santander Performing Arts Center ranked #60 and the Santander Arena ranked #78.
The Museum at Crystal Cave; Kutztown Folk Festival 9-26-22
Jim DeLong talks about the museum at Crystal Cave and their upcoming events then Heather Zimmerman talks about the Kutztown Folk Festival and their upcoming events with host Amanda Machik on Sites & Sounds of Historic Berks. From the program: Sites & Sounds of Historic Berks.
Fall Outdoor Updates & Hawk Mountain Fall Bird Migration Count 9-26-22
Bob Entler shares video of Blue Marsh and Cacoosing Creek then welcomes Matt & Andy Wlanniewski to talk about the Hawk Mountain fall migration bird count on Berks County Outdoors. From the program: Berks County Outdoors.
Met Opera’s LIVE IN HD Series Returns to Fox Berkshire
Fox Theatres announces the return of the Met Opera’s award-winning Live in HD series to Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing. Featuring opera’s celebrated stars as well as rising new artists, the new season features incomparable performances, including classic and new productions. All events are on Saturday afternoons, broadcast live from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, with a pre-recorded encore on Wednesday evenings.
