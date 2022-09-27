Read full article on original website
bctv.org
City of Reading Council Meeting 9-26-22
City of Reading Regular Council Meeting of Monday, September 9, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Literacy Council to Host Personal Finance Workshop Series
The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks is excited to be hosting RFinances personal finance workshop series “You and Your Money.” These workshops are FREE and Open to the Public. Workshops are instructed by licensed financial advisors and cover important topics of personal finance including budgeting, debt and investing. Attendees walk away with tools to take control and have more confidence with money.
bctv.org
Berks Women2Women to Host Evening of Empowerment
Join Berks Women2Women (W2W), a special program of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA), for its annual Evening of Empowerment. The inspirational development and networking event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Ballroom, Reading. W2W will welcome keynote speaker Marissa...
WFMZ-TV Online
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
bctv.org
10/23/22 Candidates Forum Preview and Hurricane Fiona Relief 9-26-22
Get a preview of the candidates forum to be held at the Reading Area Community College Miller Center for the Arts on 10/23/22 and learn about local efforts to help victims of Hurricane Fiona with John Morgan, Alex Civil and Patricia Vasquez on Berks Inter-Cultural Alliance. From the program: Berks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parking authority no longer wants East Reading Pool
READING, Pa. — The Reading Parking Authority is no longer interested in taking ownership of the East Reading Pool for the development of a 63-space surface parking lot, Nathan Matz, the authority's director, told the Reading City Council Monday night. "When this proposal came [to the parking authority], we...
bctv.org
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Lantern Tours & More
The Berks County Parks & Recreation Department will host a night of unique fall experiences at the Berks County Heritage Center on Friday, October 7, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. This is an event that only happens once a year, so you don’t want to miss out!. Enjoy...
bctv.org
‘Stuff a Bus’ Food Drive, Berks Encore Senior Expo to Be Held at FirstEnergy Stadium
FirstEnergy Stadium is proud to host the ‘Stuff a Bus’ food drive and the Berks Encore Senior Expo this fall. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 5th from 9am-2pm. Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) will be organizing and accepting donations to support Helping Harvest’s food assistance programs as well as dog and cat food to benefit Humane Pennsylvania. This will be throughout the entirety Berks Encore Senior Expo event which is expected to have more than 75 vendors in attendance.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
Schuylkill fire company starts new tradition with carnival
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its first annual Fireman's Carnival. Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.
Lancaster volunteer prepares to help in hurricane relief efforts
LANCASTER, Pa. — Hurricane Ian is pounding Florida, leaving behind a path of destruction in its wake. As the storm surges, the American Red Cross is beginning to load supplies and call up volunteers for the relief effort. “We’re there to calm the storm down," said Dareda Bennett. "That’s...
bctv.org
Sensory Concepts Orthopedic & Medical Massage to Relocate
Sensory Concepts Orthopedic & Medical Massage, 5 Bristol Court, Wyomissing, is moving to 1050 Spring Street, Wyomissing, also the Smith Bukowski Building next to AAA. The new location, now on one level, meets ADA standards for accessibility. Office hours at the new location will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022.
bctv.org
Nineteenth-Century Portraits of Native Americans Featured at Reading Public Museum
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce the opening of Indigenous Identities: Portraits of Native Americans in the Civil War Era. The exhibition will be on view from October 1, 2022 through January 8, 2023 in The Museum’s Works on Paper Gallery on the ground floor. The exhibition will include 49 photographic portraits taken during the United States Civil War era (1846 – 1877). These images were collected as part of the Hayden Survey (later known as the US Geological and Geographical Survey of the Territories) conducted by the Department of the Interior in 1871. The purpose of the survey was to gather intelligence about the West in order to open the land to white settlers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
Tanger Outlets Lancaster Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Blast from the Past Event, Oct. 16
Tanger Outlets Lancaster celebrates its 40th anniversary as a premier shopping destination in Lancaster County. To honor this milestone, the center is hosting a blast from the past event highlighting the property’s history and previous occupant, Skyvue Drive-In Theatre. The event will feature live music from Sour Grapes and food trucks from 4 – 7 p.m., followed by a free drive-in movie on Sunday, Oct. 16.
WGAL
Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department
LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
Harrisburg School District starts process to reopen Steele Elementary
Harrisburg School District approved contracts Tuesday night to start what is expected to be a two-year project to renovate the abandoned Steele Elementary School in uptown Harrisburg and bring it back into use. The district’s court-appointed receiver moved Tuesday to allocate $21.6 million of the district’s remaining federal stimulus funds...
theburgnews.com
Reel Good Time: Family Fishing Day to let residents cast a line in Italian Lake
Next month, families from around Harrisburg can visit Italian Lake to try their hand at a new sport. The city will hold its Family Fishing Day on Oct. 22, offering participants a chance to learn how to fish and cast out a line for themselves. “A lot of people in...
bctv.org
Unique Teams Up with Tröegs for First Annual Senstoberfest
Unique Snacks, a 100-year-old family-owned and operated snack industry leader, announced it is joining Tröegs Independent Brewing to step up to the plate on Saturday, October 8th, at the first annual Senstoberfest Beer Fest, held at the Senators ballpark on City Island in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Senstoberfest benefits Harrisburg River Rescue and features more than 20 local and national breweries offering samplings of select brews, including Tröegs – a family-owned and operated brewery based in Hershey, PA, and a local favorite.
