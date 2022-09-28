Read full article on original website
Related
whio.com
Photos: Florida braces for Hurricane Ian
Preparing for Hurricane Ian ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: A gas station pump is seen almost out of gas before the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg Beach, Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
whio.com
Florida braces for potentially 'catastrophic' Hurricane Ian. Here's what you need to know ahead of landfall.
A quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season has been all but forgotten as a powerful storm barrels toward Florida this week with the potential to hit as a catastrophic Category 4. Current forecasting models predict Hurricane Ian will head directly toward Florida’s west coast, making landfall somewhere between Fort...
whio.com
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients
Hundreds of hospital patients were being evacuated from facilities across the Fort Myers region Thursday after damage from Hurricane Ian cut off water supplies. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room. Other health care...
whio.com
PHOTOS: Wright-Patterson AFB becomes shelter for aircraft in path of Hurricane Ian
Wright-Patt provides sanctuary from Hurricane Ian Airmen from the 88th Operations Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, provides support to 1st Special Operations Wing as they arrive Sept. 27, 2022, from Hurlburt Field, Florida. Aircraft, equipment and Airmen evacuate to find safety from Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza) (Hannah Hill/(U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah )
Comments / 0