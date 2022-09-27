Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Lantern Tours & More
The Berks County Parks & Recreation Department will host a night of unique fall experiences at the Berks County Heritage Center on Friday, October 7, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. This is an event that only happens once a year, so you don’t want to miss out!. Enjoy...
WFMZ-TV Online
People wondering about odd lights in sky over Berks
BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. — For the second time in the past few days, strange sights in the sky awed folks around the region. "I looked up into the sky and saw these lights streaking across the sky and I said to my wife 'What is that? Look at that'" said Peter Cunnius, who lives near Bechtelsville.
bctv.org
Nineteenth-Century Portraits of Native Americans Featured at Reading Public Museum
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce the opening of Indigenous Identities: Portraits of Native Americans in the Civil War Era. The exhibition will be on view from October 1, 2022 through January 8, 2023 in The Museum’s Works on Paper Gallery on the ground floor. The exhibition will include 49 photographic portraits taken during the United States Civil War era (1846 – 1877). These images were collected as part of the Hayden Survey (later known as the US Geological and Geographical Survey of the Territories) conducted by the Department of the Interior in 1871. The purpose of the survey was to gather intelligence about the West in order to open the land to white settlers.
sanatogapost.com
Workshop Shows Best Way to Divide Perennials
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Montgomery County master gardeners have scheduled a “Dividing Perennials Workshop” for Oct. 22 (2022; Saturday) from 9:30-11 a.m. at the county 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Rd. The class will include working with different types of perennials (at top and below), such as hostas, day lilies, asters, bee balm, irises and cone flowers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
bctv.org
The Museum at Crystal Cave; Kutztown Folk Festival 9-26-22
Jim DeLong talks about the museum at Crystal Cave and their upcoming events then Heather Zimmerman talks about the Kutztown Folk Festival and their upcoming events with host Amanda Machik on Sites & Sounds of Historic Berks. From the program: Sites & Sounds of Historic Berks.
bctv.org
Unique Teams Up with Tröegs for First Annual Senstoberfest
Unique Snacks, a 100-year-old family-owned and operated snack industry leader, announced it is joining Tröegs Independent Brewing to step up to the plate on Saturday, October 8th, at the first annual Senstoberfest Beer Fest, held at the Senators ballpark on City Island in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Senstoberfest benefits Harrisburg River Rescue and features more than 20 local and national breweries offering samplings of select brews, including Tröegs – a family-owned and operated brewery based in Hershey, PA, and a local favorite.
bctv.org
‘Stuff a Bus’ Food Drive, Berks Encore Senior Expo to Be Held at FirstEnergy Stadium
FirstEnergy Stadium is proud to host the ‘Stuff a Bus’ food drive and the Berks Encore Senior Expo this fall. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 5th from 9am-2pm. Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) will be organizing and accepting donations to support Helping Harvest’s food assistance programs as well as dog and cat food to benefit Humane Pennsylvania. This will be throughout the entirety Berks Encore Senior Expo event which is expected to have more than 75 vendors in attendance.
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country
Pennsylvania is filled with charming small towns that provide the most relaxing and scenic getaways. One of these places has recently garnered the attention of one of the biggest magazines in the country.
WNEP-TV 16
Lehigh and New England Railroad coming back to life
LANSFORD, Pa. — This is just one of the few remaining train stations built by the Lehigh and New England Railroad, and it's here in Lansford. A bittersweet ceremony took place for the owners of Hill's Machine Shop, who have been preserving the freight station's history while running their business for almost 40 years.
mainlinetoday.com
5 Can’t-Miss October Events Happening Around the Main Line
Which October events will you check out? Photo by Ed Williams. Get ready for cooler weather and spooky fun with these events happening around the Main Line region in October. Have designs on making it big— or just making it—in the music industry? This year’s Philly Music Fest brings together some key regional players for three hours of brainstorming and advice on management, booking, radio, streaming, publicity, production, promotion and more. The list of insiders includes WXPN’s Bruce Warren, Mike Vasilikos and John Vettesse, WMMR’s Sara Parker, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner (pictured), Live Nation’s Jon Hampton, and many more. Even better, the event is free. To register, visit phillymusicfest.com.
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC. She left home at the age of 16,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
Come See One of Bucks County’s Most Haunted Towns on This Popular Ghost Tour
This haunted tour sends chills upon the spines of Bucks County residents and visitors alike.Image via iStock. A spooky tour is once again coming to an historic Bucks County town, bringing the skeletons out of the closet and the ghosts into the light.
Pennsylvania to create three new state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
delawaretoday.com
CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville
Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
