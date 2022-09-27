The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce the opening of Indigenous Identities: Portraits of Native Americans in the Civil War Era. The exhibition will be on view from October 1, 2022 through January 8, 2023 in The Museum’s Works on Paper Gallery on the ground floor. The exhibition will include 49 photographic portraits taken during the United States Civil War era (1846 – 1877). These images were collected as part of the Hayden Survey (later known as the US Geological and Geographical Survey of the Territories) conducted by the Department of the Interior in 1871. The purpose of the survey was to gather intelligence about the West in order to open the land to white settlers.

