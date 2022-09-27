ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU Collegian

Student tailgating back for another home game

Student tailgating is back at home football games for the first time since 2020, thanks to an increase in reserved funds from the Students’ Association. The Students’ Association had $29,000 left over from the previous school year, which was put into reserved funds, said Trinity Peterson, member of the finance committee. That money is now being put toward student tailgating.
BROOKINGS, SD

