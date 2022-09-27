Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $3K of baseball equipment to El Paso youth association
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Academy Sports + Outdoors will donate $3,000 worth of baseball equipment to the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association. The retail store is giving the donation to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The donated gear includes new baseballs, bats, gloves, helmets, practice equipment, and more...
SDSU Collegian
Student tailgating back for another home game
Student tailgating is back at home football games for the first time since 2020, thanks to an increase in reserved funds from the Students’ Association. The Students’ Association had $29,000 left over from the previous school year, which was put into reserved funds, said Trinity Peterson, member of the finance committee. That money is now being put toward student tailgating.
