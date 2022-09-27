Read full article on original website
bctv.org
City of Reading Committee of the Whole Meeting 9-26-22
City of Reading Committee of the Whole Meeting of Monday, September 26, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Berks Women2Women to Host Evening of Empowerment
Join Berks Women2Women (W2W), a special program of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA), for its annual Evening of Empowerment. The inspirational development and networking event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Ballroom, Reading. W2W will welcome keynote speaker Marissa...
bctv.org
10/23/22 Candidates Forum Preview and Hurricane Fiona Relief 9-26-22
Get a preview of the candidates forum to be held at the Reading Area Community College Miller Center for the Arts on 10/23/22 and learn about local efforts to help victims of Hurricane Fiona with John Morgan, Alex Civil and Patricia Vasquez on Berks Inter-Cultural Alliance. From the program: Berks...
bctv.org
‘Stuff a Bus’ Food Drive, Berks Encore Senior Expo to Be Held at FirstEnergy Stadium
FirstEnergy Stadium is proud to host the ‘Stuff a Bus’ food drive and the Berks Encore Senior Expo this fall. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 5th from 9am-2pm. Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) will be organizing and accepting donations to support Helping Harvest’s food assistance programs as well as dog and cat food to benefit Humane Pennsylvania. This will be throughout the entirety Berks Encore Senior Expo event which is expected to have more than 75 vendors in attendance.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parking authority no longer wants East Reading Pool
READING, Pa. — The Reading Parking Authority is no longer interested in taking ownership of the East Reading Pool for the development of a 63-space surface parking lot, Nathan Matz, the authority's director, told the Reading City Council Monday night. "When this proposal came [to the parking authority], we...
WFMZ-TV Online
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
bctv.org
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Lantern Tours & More
The Berks County Parks & Recreation Department will host a night of unique fall experiences at the Berks County Heritage Center on Friday, October 7, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. This is an event that only happens once a year, so you don’t want to miss out!. Enjoy...
chesterspirit.com
Community to rally, fight against alleged bullying in Chichester School District; Officials say issue ‘under control’
Parents concerned about alleged incidents of bullying in the Chichester School District plan a community rally on Wednesday and continued actions to highlight the problem and demand answers. They say incidents of bullying have taken place in district schools, on school buses and at athletic events, so an anti-bullying rally...
WFMZ-TV Online
Prost! Oktoberfest at Reading Liederkranz underway
LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — Organizers of the Reading Liederkranz's annual Oktoberfest have been keeping an eye on what impact the remnants of Hurricane Ian might have on Berks County this weekend. They're hoping for good weather, as the five-day celebration got underway Thursday evening. "The whole thing is...
bctv.org
B.A.R.N. Announces Excellence in Agriculture Awards, Call for Nominations
The Berks Agricultural Resource Network, BARN, is now seeking nominations for several award categories meant to acknowledge and encourage excellence in agriculture-related areas. 2022 Bountiful Berks Award to recognize individuals or groups, or a project, that have distinguished themselves by achieving and/or promoting best practices in agriculture or related businesses.
bctv.org
Sensory Concepts Orthopedic & Medical Massage to Relocate
Sensory Concepts Orthopedic & Medical Massage, 5 Bristol Court, Wyomissing, is moving to 1050 Spring Street, Wyomissing, also the Smith Bukowski Building next to AAA. The new location, now on one level, meets ADA standards for accessibility. Office hours at the new location will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022.
bctv.org
Nineteenth-Century Portraits of Native Americans Featured at Reading Public Museum
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce the opening of Indigenous Identities: Portraits of Native Americans in the Civil War Era. The exhibition will be on view from October 1, 2022 through January 8, 2023 in The Museum’s Works on Paper Gallery on the ground floor. The exhibition will include 49 photographic portraits taken during the United States Civil War era (1846 – 1877). These images were collected as part of the Hayden Survey (later known as the US Geological and Geographical Survey of the Territories) conducted by the Department of the Interior in 1871. The purpose of the survey was to gather intelligence about the West in order to open the land to white settlers.
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
bctv.org
RACC Hires Lampe Melcher as VP of Workforce Development and Continuing Education
Reading Area Community College (RACC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Ms. Terri Lampe Melcher as the vice president of workforce development and continuing education. In this position, Ms. Melcher will lead workforce development efforts at RACC, including customized training in business and industry; healthcare, nonprofit and government sectors; workforce development programs, professional/career training programs; and small business/entrepreneurial development programs. She will work with the president and senior leadership team to determine a vision of growth to train the workforce of Berks County and beyond.
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner
The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
bctv.org
The Museum at Crystal Cave; Kutztown Folk Festival 9-26-22
Jim DeLong talks about the museum at Crystal Cave and their upcoming events then Heather Zimmerman talks about the Kutztown Folk Festival and their upcoming events with host Amanda Machik on Sites & Sounds of Historic Berks. From the program: Sites & Sounds of Historic Berks.
bctv.org
Unique Teams Up with Tröegs for First Annual Senstoberfest
Unique Snacks, a 100-year-old family-owned and operated snack industry leader, announced it is joining Tröegs Independent Brewing to step up to the plate on Saturday, October 8th, at the first annual Senstoberfest Beer Fest, held at the Senators ballpark on City Island in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Senstoberfest benefits Harrisburg River Rescue and features more than 20 local and national breweries offering samplings of select brews, including Tröegs – a family-owned and operated brewery based in Hershey, PA, and a local favorite.
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
