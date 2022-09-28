ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Power lines, trees, signs and more knocked down in Wellington

By Victoria Lewis
 1 day ago
Florida Power and Light crews are working overnight after strong winds damaged power lines in Wellington.

The significant damage could be indicative of straight line winds or even a possible tornado.

Most of South Florida is under a tornado warning as Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast.

There are currently over 5,000 homes without power in Palm Beach County.

The winds also snapped trees and knocked down signs and fences.

For the latest on Hurricane Ian , click here.

wellingtonfl.gov

Storm Debris Removal Underway in Wellington

Recovery efforts are underway in response to Hurricane Ian’s effects on the Village of Wellington. Clearing and removing disaster debris is a major part of the recovery effort. Wellington will begin vegetative disaster debris collection and removal on Monday, October 3, 2022, throughout the Village. Residents are asked to...
WELLINGTON, FL
850wftl.com

Kings Point damage caused by EF-2 tornado, NWS

(DELRAY BEACH, FL)– The tornado that caused widespread damage to the Kings Point community in Delray Beach on Wednesday was a category EF-2 twister according to the National Weather Service. An EF-2 is a tornado with speeds of between 113 and 157 MPH. The tornado touched down in Kings...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV

Kings Point tornado sounded like 'freight train,' resident says

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Residents at a senior community in Delray Beach said they heard what sounded like a train when a tornado tore through their neighborhood. Brian Kaufman and Della Ryman told WPTV they were at home Tuesday night watching baseball and waiting out Hurricane Ian when they heard the loud noise.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston

Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
CLEWISTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through a residential area in Pembroke Pines as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos

On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island

Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – 2 people were hurt after a confirmed tornado touched down in an over 55 community in Delray Beach on Tuesday as the effects of the outer bands of Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kings Point Delray, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
