ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklinreporter.com

School Board Honors Project Graduation Volunteers

Seven long-time Project Graduation volunteers were honored by the Board of Education at its September 22 meeting. Project Graduation is the program run for graduated seniors on the night of graduation in and around the high school. New;y minted seniors arrive at about 9 p.m. and stay until the early morning hours playing games participating in various activities, and eating.
FRANKLIN, NJ
franklinreporter.com

Life Story: Blondie Marie Davis Edmond, 75; Active In Community

Blondie Marie Davis Edmond was born on April 25, 1947 in Rose Hill, MS. She was the second born to Ethel Lee Davis and Grady Davis Sr., who preceded her in death. Her family originally from Mississippi, they moved to New Jersey shortly after she graduated from South Side High School in Heidelberg, MS. For her very first job, she worked at Capital Kitty, a children’s clothing store, before going on to work for both Johnson & Johnson and Robert Wood Johnson Hospital for over 50 years, until her retirement.
FRANKLIN, NJ
franklinreporter.com

Life Story: Rosalind Harris, 66; Native Of Barbados

Rosalind Harris, 66, passed away on September 22 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital of Somerset, in Somerville, after a brief illness. Rosalind was born July 27, 1956, in Christ Church, Barbados to the late Sydney and Winnie (Batson) Harris. Her sweet face and gentle nature prompted the family to call her “Lovey” as a baby, and the name stuck within, and outside of the family.
SOMERVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy