Blondie Marie Davis Edmond was born on April 25, 1947 in Rose Hill, MS. She was the second born to Ethel Lee Davis and Grady Davis Sr., who preceded her in death. Her family originally from Mississippi, they moved to New Jersey shortly after she graduated from South Side High School in Heidelberg, MS. For her very first job, she worked at Capital Kitty, a children’s clothing store, before going on to work for both Johnson & Johnson and Robert Wood Johnson Hospital for over 50 years, until her retirement.

