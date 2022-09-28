Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among...
montgomeryindependent.com
Flag football helps Cobb siblings build football rivalry
When Ann Cobb learned her school was going to field a flag football team, she knew exactly what position she wanted to play. “We went out to the first practice,” she said, “and it was just known that I was going to be a running back.”. Like her...
Mobile Christian football team forfeiting 4 wins this season due to eligibility issue
They were 4-2, 3-0. “Going through our records this year we realized we had made a mistake,” Haines said. “We played a young man last year on the junior varsity that needed to sit. We talked to the folks at the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they told us what we needed to do. We will forfeit our four wins from earlier in the year.”
This Week’s Alabama High School Football Poll
Calhoun County, AL – Handley is No. 2 and Anniston is No. 4 going into their Class 4A showdown Friday night in Anniston; Piedmont falls to No. 3 in 3A after its loss to Anniston, Jacksonville No. 7 in 4A.
RELATED PEOPLE
Troy Messenger
Area football games moved to Thursday
Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
Andalusia Star News
Red Level prepares for region trip to undefeated Elba
Following a narrow road loss to a much larger team, Red Level (3-2, 3-1 1A Region 2) will begin the second half with a contest at Elba (5-0, 4-0) Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. The battle of the Tigers will be played for the first time in three years and seventh time overall. Elba holds an all-time series lead of 5-1 against Red Level.
2022 ASWA Week 7 State Football Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.
Troy Messenger
Trojans set for Homecoming matchup with Rehobeth
A region football game is always a big game and each one brings it’s own set of obstacles for a team, but this week’s Homecoming game for the Charles Henderson Trojans (4-1, 2-0) against the Rehobeth Rebels (1-4, 0-2) provides a unique one. The Class 5A, Region 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV...
Following the Future: Where Alabama commits are playing this weekend
Alabama's commitments will return to the field this weekend. Here's a look at where they're playing!. Caleb Downs — Mill Creek faces Central Gwinnett on Thursday night. Jahlil Hurley — Florence faces Bob Jones on Friday night on the NFHS app. Tony Mitchell — Thompson hosts Hewitt-Trussville on...
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night’s Game of the Week is Hartselle (6-0, 2-0 6A) vs. Muscle Shoals (5-0, 2-0 6A). For several years now, meetings between the Trojans and Tigers have had major region and playoff implications. This year is no different. Class 6A, Region 7 is highly...
Comments / 0