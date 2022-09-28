ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WSFA

Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among...
MONTGOMERY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Flag football helps Cobb siblings build football rivalry

When Ann Cobb learned her school was going to field a flag football team, she knew exactly what position she wanted to play. “We went out to the first practice,” she said, “and it was just known that I was going to be a running back.”. Like her...
Booker T. Washington
Troy Messenger

Area football games moved to Thursday

Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
TROY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Red Level prepares for region trip to undefeated Elba

Following a narrow road loss to a much larger team, Red Level (3-2, 3-1 1A Region 2) will begin the second half with a contest at Elba (5-0, 4-0) Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. The battle of the Tigers will be played for the first time in three years and seventh time overall. Elba holds an all-time series lead of 5-1 against Red Level.
RED LEVEL, AL
Troy Messenger

Trojans set for Homecoming matchup with Rehobeth

A region football game is always a big game and each one brings it’s own set of obstacles for a team, but this week’s Homecoming game for the Charles Henderson Trojans (4-1, 2-0) against the Rehobeth Rebels (1-4, 0-2) provides a unique one. The Class 5A, Region 2...
TROY, AL
