They were 4-2, 3-0. “Going through our records this year we realized we had made a mistake,” Haines said. “We played a young man last year on the junior varsity that needed to sit. We talked to the folks at the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they told us what we needed to do. We will forfeit our four wins from earlier in the year.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO