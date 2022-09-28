Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead
United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
CoinTelegraph
Bank of Ghana to foster financial inclusion through CBDC project
Countries make progress in terms of developing and implementing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Ghana’s central bank aims to keep up and complete its research on CBDCs with the goal of financial inclusion, according to Kwame Oppong, the head of fintech and innovation at the Bank of Ghana. In...
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase
Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
Is Cryptocurrency Dead?
Last November, the world was riding an all-time crypto high — new coins showed substantial promise, millions of dollars for a JPEG of a monkey seemed slightly less ludicrous, many businesses started to accept tokens as a form of payment, and countries even accepted Bitcoin as legal tender. The promise was endless: from using NFTS as new ways to support the arts, picking coins that were seemingly “stable” (and therefore less volatile) by being pegged to the U.S. dollar, and even buying mortgage products via blockchain all seemed like worthy reasons for gaining a stake in crypto. It wasn’t just hearsay — Bitcoin ( (~BTCUSD) ) was named the highest-performing asset class of the decade by March 2021.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
CoinDesk
S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon
Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
Investopedia
What Will a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Look Like?
The U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be the digital or electronic form of the U.S. dollar issued by the Federal Reserve. This form of digital fiat money will be similar to cryptocurrencies, but the fundamental difference will be that a CBDC will be backed and regulated by the Federal Reserve and act as a legal tender.
CoinTelegraph
Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network
Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, British pound trading volume soars 1,150% as UK’s currency risks dollar parity
Bitcoin (BTC) will see increased interest from the United Kingdom “very quickly” as fiat currency volatility makes BTC look like a stablecoin. That was the conclusion from Gabor Gurbacs, strategy adviser at investment giant VanEck, who was one of many flagging Bitcoin’s appeal over the pound this week.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Rise, Even as Stocks Falter; Token2049 Conference Signals Singapore’s Resurgence as a Crypto Hub
Prices: Cryptos rose gently even as equities suffered through another dreary day. Insights: Token2049 Conference highlights Singapore's resurgence as a crypto and business hub. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting...
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
coingeek.com
IRS hunts digital currency tax cheats with M.Y. Safra bank summons
U.S. residents who have cheated on their digital currency taxes woke up to an unpleasant surprise last week. In a move that should have been obvious after President Joe Biden hired 87,000 new IRS agents, the federal tax agency received approval to issue a summons to M.Y. Safra Bank, the banking partner of digital currency prime broker SFOX.
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
Motley Fool
3 Top Cryptocurrencies the Smartest Investors Are Buying in September
Ethereum's Merge is in the rearview mirror, but there are more upgrades on the horizon. Chiliz is a way to invest in the growth of the fan token market. Bitcoin may benefit from its new standing as the lone major proof-of-work cryptocurrency at the top of the crypto market. You’re...
cryptoslate.com
BIS concludes CBDC pilot with cross-border payments totalling $22M transacted
A pilot project involving four Asian central bank digital currencies (CBDC) involving real-value transactions was completed on Sept. 23, according to a LinkedIn post by Bank for International Settlements (BIS) advisor Daniel Eidan. The pilot project, titled mBridge project (also known as Multiple CBDC or mCBDC), facilitated $22 million worth...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
