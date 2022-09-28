ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin

Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today

Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] traders, before you become exit liquidity, read this

Holders of the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin [BTC], might have a cause to be joyous in the coming days, blockchain analytics platform, Santiment, recently found. According to it, the just concluded trading session last weekend was marked by a surge in interest in BTC on multiple social platforms. Santiment noted further...
NEWSBTC

Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down

There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
