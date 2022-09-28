Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
NEWSBTC
Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin
Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
u.today
Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] traders, before you become exit liquidity, read this
Holders of the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin [BTC], might have a cause to be joyous in the coming days, blockchain analytics platform, Santiment, recently found. According to it, the just concluded trading session last weekend was marked by a surge in interest in BTC on multiple social platforms. Santiment noted further...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Price Drops On Chart With Resistance At $6.80, What’s Next?
Polkadot price had touched the $8 price level before the bulls lost steam and fell on the one-day chart. DOT travelled 3.6% lower in the last 24 hours on its chart. Over the past week, DOT had gained some value, but most of that was nullified at press time. The...
NEWSBTC
Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down
There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA・
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
NEWSBTC
ApeCoin Performance Could Attract The Whales – How About The Bulls?
ApeCoin has recently made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume from over 100 of the largest ETH whales as seen in the past 24 hours. APE made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume. ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth. APE...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $1,400 is the Key
Ethereum is gaining pace above $1,360 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance zone. Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,320 and $1,350 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly...
Comments / 0