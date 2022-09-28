KRV Heritage Foundation's Vegter discusses preservation mission with China Lake Rotary Club

Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO