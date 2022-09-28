KRV Heritage Foundation's Vegter discusses preservation mission with China Lake Rotary Club

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tehachapi woman collects prom dress donations for Kern County students
Prom is a big moment in high school but it can be hard to afford. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with a business owner making sure everyone goes this year.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food
The community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Feed The Need food drive on September 26th.
kernvalleysun.com
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free
Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.
kernvalleysun.com
Toys for Tots trap shooting competition supports needy families
Shooters enjoyed a skeet shoot competition Saturday at the Kern County Gun Association. The event raised funds for Toys for Tots, sponsored by the National Rifle Association. Yvonne Pickerell, the event coordinator, started her involvement with Toys for Tots fundraisers when she previously volunteered for the Salvation Army. "I was...
thesungazette.com
Valley’s biggest arts festival decorates downtown Visalia
VISALIA – The largest outdoor arts festival in the Central Valley is back to celebrate the arts in Tulare County with various types of artwork, music and other activities for residents to enjoy. The art council for Visalia, the Arts Consortium, invites residents to attend the return of their...
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kernvalleysun.com
Lots & Acreage for Sale
1 1/4 ESTATE LOTS LEFT IN LAKE ISABELLA/Squirrel Valley. Call Toni Capelli @ 760-223-0231.
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/29
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern County Water Agency needs Maintenance Worker/ Maintenance Mechanic I/II
The Kern County Water Agency (Agency) is seeking qualified applicants for two positions that will be responsible for performing maintenance and repair duties affecting the efficient operations of Agency pumping, conveyance, purification and groundwater recovery facilities. All applicants must possess a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) certificate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kernvalleysun.com
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy. POSTING DATES September 22, 2022 through October 5, 2022. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Completion of the twelfth grade; one year of experience in social services, family education, or a health related field preferred; DOJ fingerprint clearance and current T.B. clearance.; Pre employment physical is required.
sjvsun.com
COS eyes its own moonshot: incubating a four-year university experience in Tulare Co.
Tulare County residents will have the opportunity in November to decide the fate of a $95 million bond measure to assist facilities and programs at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Dubbed Measure C, voters could approve the bond issue with 55 percent of the vote to expand College of...
kernvalleysun.com
'This is where my heart is': New thrift store lives out its owner's compassion
Residents attended the ribbon-cutting opening ceremony of the newest thrift store in Lake Isabella early Saturday morning. Isabella Thrift/Multipurpose Store introduced a wide-ranging inventory from the outset. Owner Ellen Reed explained her inspiration behind her store. "I like trying to provide things at a reasonable price,” she told the Kern...
Fairfax School District reacts to arrest of school board member
The Fairfax School District released a statement Wednesday in response to Tuesday's arrest of one of its board members, Palmer Moland.
Bakersfield Californian
One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten
Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
The county’s 2 largest school districts look to address fentanyl crisis
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fentanyl overdose crisis continues to escalate in Kern County, where more than 600 people have died over the past three years – each of those years more deadly than the previous one. Despite those surging numbers Kern County still does not have a dedicated task force to develop uniform guidelines […]
All Aboard! New train cars for the San Joaquins route to roll down Central California tracks
Train riders in Central California are about to get a substantial upgrade: new railcars, built in California.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
Comments / 0