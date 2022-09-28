ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KTVU FOX 2

Gas prices spike again, as Hurricane Ian barrel towards Florida

OAKLAND, Calif. - After a period of gas prices trending lower, they’re swinging back up again, as concerns rise about Hurricane Ian’s effects on oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Just in the past week, motorists have likely noticed the upward trend. In California, the average for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
STANFORD, CA
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
CARSON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bear escapes after destroying an SUV while trapped for hours

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. - A Peninsula woman got the surprise of her life when a bear came running out of her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway in Gold Country. She said a bear spent six or seven hours trapped in her SUV before it escaped back into nature.
ANIMALS

