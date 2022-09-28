Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall as 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing damaging winds of up to 150 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic...
KTVU FOX 2
Gas prices spike again, as Hurricane Ian barrel towards Florida
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a period of gas prices trending lower, they’re swinging back up again, as concerns rise about Hurricane Ian’s effects on oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Just in the past week, motorists have likely noticed the upward trend. In California, the average for...
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
KTVU FOX 2
Bear surprises Bay Area woman during getaway; Range Rover wrecked
A Bay Area woman was surprised by a bear who tore through her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway. She says the bear became trapped in the vehicle in Gold Country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
KTVU FOX 2
Bear escapes after destroying an SUV while trapped for hours
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. - A Peninsula woman got the surprise of her life when a bear came running out of her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway in Gold Country. She said a bear spent six or seven hours trapped in her SUV before it escaped back into nature.
KTVU FOX 2
California inflation relief payments: Here's when the first batch of checks will go out
LOS ANGELES - Mark your calendars - some money could be headed your way very soon. The first round of inflation relief payments will be distributed on Oct. 7, according to the Franchise Tax Board. The first group to get their hands (or bank accounts) on the Middle Class Tax...
Comments / 0