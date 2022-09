Troy Quinn, center, music director of the Owensboro Symphony, speaks to the crowd at the second annual Symphony Stroll in front of the symphony’s Chamber Orchestra on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo submitted.

The Owensboro Symphony will make its return to the riverfront with its third annual Symphony Stroll — a free outdoor music event — from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at Smothers Park.

Jagoe Homes is the presenting sponsor of the event.