Sioux Center, IA

Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall

Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Strong quake jolts Mexico days after powerful temblor killed at least two

Mexico City — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.The temblor hit shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude quake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday's quake, like Monday's, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicenter was about 29 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles. Michoacan's...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

Best Mexican Restaurant in Every State

The food Americans missed most during the pandemic lockdowns and restaurant closures was  Mexican, according to figures compiled by DoorDash, the nation’s largest food delivery service. In addition, says the company, three Mexican-style dishes were among the 10 most often ordered items for home delivery in the first six months of last year – breakfast […]
RESTAURANTS
Border Report

Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels

"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
POLITICS
Outsider.com

How Is Tequila Made? 7 Steps to Producing Tequila

Want to make your own tequila? Good luck. While there are only three ingredients in pure tequila—Blue Weber agave, yeast, and water—the process is complicated. In fact, technically speaking, if you want to make “tequila,” you’ll need a Blue Weber agave farm in the Mexican state of Jalisco or another approved municipality in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas.
FOOD & DRINKS

