Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
CJNG Cartel Boss El Mencho’s Bitter Enemy Was Just Arrested in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym), who later broke away from the group, and reportedly founded a rival cartel to wage war against them. Erick Valencia Salazar, known as El 85, was detained by the Mexican...
Mexico Just Arrested an Army General in Connection With the Murder and Disappearance of 43 Students
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested three members of the army, including a general, for their alleged participation in one of the most emblematic tragedies of the country’s drug wars — the disappearance of 43 students in September 2014. The arrests seemed to confirm what many have...
Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall
Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
Jorge "El Cos" Costilla-Sanchez, former Gulf Cartel leader, sentenced to life in prison in Texas for drug smuggling conspiracy
A Mexican national who headed the Gulf Cartel from 2003 to 2012 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison and ordered to pay a $5 million forfeiture after pleading guilty in a U.S. court to drug smuggling conspiracy. A federal judge in Brownsville, Texas, sentenced Jorge "El Cos" Costilla-Sanchez, 51,...
Strong quake jolts Mexico days after powerful temblor killed at least two
Mexico City — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.The temblor hit shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude quake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday's quake, like Monday's, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicenter was about 29 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles. Michoacan's...
Best Mexican Restaurant in Every State
The food Americans missed most during the pandemic lockdowns and restaurant closures was Mexican, according to figures compiled by DoorDash, the nation’s largest food delivery service. In addition, says the company, three Mexican-style dishes were among the 10 most often ordered items for home delivery in the first six months of last year – breakfast […]
Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels
"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
Cartel murders on the rise again in Juarez
U.S. lawmaker says violence hurts border commerce, calls on Congress to designate Juarez, Jalisco, Sinaloa cartels and others as foreign terrorist organizations
Videos Show Mexico Earthquake Rocking Structures in Several States
In the aftermath of the 7.7 temblor in which one person died, images have posted online showing the region's destruction.
Neighbors build wall blocking off access to migrant shelter in Mexico
Locals have built a wall that blocks access to a migrant shelter in Mexico.
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
CBP pauses Title 42 exceptions after migrants protest at shelters in Reynosa, Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they have temporarily paused processing migrants exempted from Title 42 into South Texas from northern Mexico, officials told Border Report on Thursday.
Mexico is world's deadliest place for environmental activists, report says
Mexico, Colombia and Brazil accounted for more than half of the 200 deaths of environmental activists around the world in 2021, a new report says.
Mass migrant crossings reported along the Rio Grande in El Paso
Hundreds of people in Juarez, Mexico, on Monday crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso on foot, in hopes of requesting political asylum.
Mexico declares Otomi site first ancient monument in a decade
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An ancient Mexican site more than 1,000 years old has been declared the country's first archaeological zone in a decade, antiquities institute INAH announced on Tuesday, despite several years of steep budget cuts for archeological research.
How Is Tequila Made? 7 Steps to Producing Tequila
Want to make your own tequila? Good luck. While there are only three ingredients in pure tequila—Blue Weber agave, yeast, and water—the process is complicated. In fact, technically speaking, if you want to make “tequila,” you’ll need a Blue Weber agave farm in the Mexican state of Jalisco or another approved municipality in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas.
With drug cartel violence, is it safe to travel to Mexico? Security experts weigh in
MEXICO CITY – After years of hunkering down because of COVID-19, U.S. travelers are heading out, and Mexico is again one of their favorite destinations. More than 21 million international tourists traveled to Mexico between January and July this year. Of those, nearly 8 million were from the U.S., government data shows.
20,000 Venezuelans have crossed into El Paso since July
The City of El Paso is considering spending an additional $4 million to provide migrants free bus rides to their destination of choice, as more and more Venezuelans without sponsors continue crossing over from Mexico.
