Dallas, TX

TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

KeHE Set to Open Its Largest Distribution Center in Dallas

KeHE Distributors continues to expand its network of facilities across the country, opening its latest and largest distribution center in Dallas on Oct. 5. A grand opening will take place that day, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tours. Spanning nearly 1 million square feet, the new distribution center was...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
London, TX
ntdaily.com

Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs

On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

7 Underrated Hikes Near Dallas That We'll Be Taking This Fall

One of the best parts about living in Dallas is the access it provides to great restaurants, arts, and every amenity under the sun. That said, the crowds and traffic can wear on you, so on occasion, you may wish for a quiet path where you can stroll under shady trees, spot birds, and hear yourself think.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area

Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
Z94

10 Dallas Adventures You Can Probably Do All In One Day

As we collectively cross over what will be summer's last hurrah and fall finally sets in, now might be the best time of year to go experience Dallas with the family. You see, big cities fill up around the big holidays... nobody is taking a weekend during a random week prior to Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas... ergo, you'd probably have the best time surrounded by the locals if you took a little getaway right now.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week

DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
