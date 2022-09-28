City commission candidates discuss initiatives, outlook

Six of the seven candidates running for Owensboro City Commission discussed current city initiatives and ways they believe the city can progress Tuesday night, during a candidate forum hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The forum at City Hall touched on major projects the city is currently advancing or supporting, including plans to build an indoor sports complex and a transient boat dock, and the proposed expansion of the Owensboro Family YMCA to create space for a new senior community center.