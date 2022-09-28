ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

City commission candidates discuss initiatives, outlook

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago

Six of the seven candidates running for Owensboro City Commission discussed current city initiatives and ways they believe the city can progress Tuesday night, during a candidate forum hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The forum at City Hall touched on major projects the city is currently advancing or supporting, including plans to build an indoor sports complex and a transient boat dock, and the proposed expansion of the Owensboro Family YMCA to create space for a new senior community center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Leaders announce 260 new coal jobs in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say River View Coal is expanding into Henderson with a $35 million investment. They expect to hire 260 new employees with an average pay of more than $34 per hour, plus benefits. “$48.99 an hour if you count those benefits,” Henderson County Judge Executive Brad...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Elections
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Changes coming to weather sirens in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Starting October 1, Hopkins County skies will be a little bit quieter. The county’s emergency management team announced they’ll be making changes to their outdoor weather sirens based on national and regional studies. Officials say their weather sirens will no longer go off for severe thunderstorm warnings, only tornado warnings. […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Outlook#Ymca#Dock#Election Local#Owensboro City Commission
WTVW

Neighbors grow concerned over unsightly property

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Over the last week many people have expressed their concerns over abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in the last several years and now more people are speaking on a property in their neighborhood. Vehicles filling the yard along with trash surrounding the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
hancockclarion.com

Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation

Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
HAWESVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky State Park Welcome Three New 14-foot-tall ‘Big Twigs’ To The Family

One Kentucky State Park has been home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs and the Big Twig family just got twice as big!. These 14-foot tall sculptures welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Previously, there were three of these towering twig sculptures by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC. The three original Big Twigs are located at parks campsites, as well as at its lakeside fishing area, and at its hiking trails. The Big Twigs are free and open to the public for viewing and photo opportunities.
DUNMOR, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Firefighters investigating 2 Muhlenberg Co. fires

Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. Updated: 20 hours ago. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKR

We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)

Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Tell City Man Found Drunk At The Wheel

Indiana State Police were called to check on a suspicious vehicle in Cannelton. Officers say they found a man passed out behind the wheel. He finally woke up after several attempts by police. The very intoxicated driver was identified as 32 year old Jordan Mattingly of Tell City. His blood...
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews on scene after train strikes truck in Webster County

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have responded to the scene of a train crash in Webster County that left a truck on its side. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash sometime before 6 o’clock Tuesday evening. Chief Deputy Scott Starkey says the accident happened between a truck and a train. […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
246
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy